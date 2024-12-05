Karen Coonrad

Beloved wife, mom, grandma and friend Karen Ann (Green) Coonrad passed from this life on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, reuniting with the love of her life, Daniel.

Karen was born on March 2, 1943, in Billings, Mont. She was the daughter of Cecil and Arvilla (Sally) Green. As a song leader sitting on the bus after a basketball game, Karen became smitten with an “older” basketball player for Kittitas High School, Daniel Coonrad. It was the start of a lifelong and beautiful relationship where they were seldom apart and represented everything it meant to be true partners. Karen and Dan began dating in high school and through college at Washington State University. Karen pledged Delta Delta Delta sorority because of its proximity to Dan’s fraternity, Alpha Gamma Rho. During their time at WSU, they shared many meals with dear friends that would become a staple for their entire married life.

Karen and Dan were married on Aug. 18, 1962, in Ellensburg, Wash., and moved to Coulee City, Wash., where they welcomed their first son, Craig. Dan and Karen then bought a ranch in Ellensburg, where their daughter Julie was born. In 1967, they moved to Pullman, where they had two children, Darren and Kellie. Karen and Dan loved the Palouse and they would call Pullman home for over 55 years.

After staying at home to help raise her children, Karen went to work first for the Empire Department Store in Pullman and then for the WSU Physical Plant. She worked at WSU in many positions but completed her career working for 16 years as an administrative assistant to the director of residence life and housing, a job she loved.

She was known as “Mama Coonrad” to countless barn boys (who worked for Dan at the WSU Beef Center), judging team members, junior Angus kids, and WSU student athlete mentees. In 1988, following many National Junior Angus bus trips, Karen and Dan were honored as the National Junior Angus Advisors of the year. Karen was a member of the Alpha Nu chapter of Beta Sigma Phi sorority, and long-time member of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization), the Washington, Western States, and American Angus Auxiliaries and the Pullman Presbyterian Church.

Family and friends were always the source of Karen’s happiness, pride and joy. An incredible hostess, she would jump at the chance to make a meal or plan a party. She was an amazing mom, tireless in support of her kids through their steer shows, dance contests and sporting events. She loved and took great pride in her grandchildren. She would carry pictures of grandkids in a mini-photo album in her purse just in case the opportunity presented itself to share their latest accomplishment to anyone who dared to ask. She was known for her orange rolls, endless recipes, attending WSU sporting events and hosting epic tailgates. We know that if you knew Karen, you would appreciate her go-to tailgate recipe: