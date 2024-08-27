Karen Gail (Torgerson) Bergeron was born Oct. 4, 1953, in Clarkston, to Emil and Dorothy (Reynolds) Torgerson. She passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation in Lewiston.

Karen, the fifth child, was later joined by another five siblings. Along with her seven brothers and two sisters, she attended schools in Clarkston. After high school, she traveled around the United States as a photographer for Kinder Photo. Later she worked at Craft Wall Truss Company in the Orchards, and for several years at O’Brien’s Lounge on Main Street in downtown Lewiston. Most of her working life — 23 years — was spent at Potlatch Forests, Inc., paper mill, which later became Clearwater Paper.

On Jan. 23, 1990, she married Robert Bergeron at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lewiston, and helped him raise his three children. In 1993, their son Jordan was born. During those years, the family enjoyed camping, especially on the Oregon and Washington coasts, participating in and spectating jet boat races, where they made life-long friends.

Over the years of raising a family, Karen developed her cooking and baking skills. She made potato salad so exceptional it was often requested for family reunions, holiday dinners and church potlucks. She also became an adept bread maker. For her, much of the pleasure of cooking and baking was in sharing the results with family, neighbors and fellow church members.

Karen also developed home decorating skills that she showcased in every home she had, especially after she and Bob were married. She put those skills to great use in decorating their home for Christmas, collecting decorations and spending days dressing the tree and the house until it was magazine quality. In a similar way, she developed her fashion sense. She admired quality clothing and accessories and loved to dress well, not only for special occasions but for any event that called for making a statement.