Karen Gail (Torgerson) Bergeron was born Oct. 4, 1953, in Clarkston, to Emil and Dorothy (Reynolds) Torgerson. She passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation in Lewiston.
Karen, the fifth child, was later joined by another five siblings. Along with her seven brothers and two sisters, she attended schools in Clarkston. After high school, she traveled around the United States as a photographer for Kinder Photo. Later she worked at Craft Wall Truss Company in the Orchards, and for several years at O’Brien’s Lounge on Main Street in downtown Lewiston. Most of her working life — 23 years — was spent at Potlatch Forests, Inc., paper mill, which later became Clearwater Paper.
On Jan. 23, 1990, she married Robert Bergeron at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lewiston, and helped him raise his three children. In 1993, their son Jordan was born. During those years, the family enjoyed camping, especially on the Oregon and Washington coasts, participating in and spectating jet boat races, where they made life-long friends.
Over the years of raising a family, Karen developed her cooking and baking skills. She made potato salad so exceptional it was often requested for family reunions, holiday dinners and church potlucks. She also became an adept bread maker. For her, much of the pleasure of cooking and baking was in sharing the results with family, neighbors and fellow church members.
Karen also developed home decorating skills that she showcased in every home she had, especially after she and Bob were married. She put those skills to great use in decorating their home for Christmas, collecting decorations and spending days dressing the tree and the house until it was magazine quality. In a similar way, she developed her fashion sense. She admired quality clothing and accessories and loved to dress well, not only for special occasions but for any event that called for making a statement.
An avid reader until her health began to deteriorate, she kept up with local news and enjoyed best-selling novels. Television shows and movies were also favorite forms of entertainment, especially when reading became more difficult for her.
Karen was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lewiston, serving in several capacities over the years. She maintained friendships with many members, both peers and older members.
A septic infection in 2018 left Karen with brain damage that curtailed her interactions with family and friends and led to increasing immobility. Since that time, her husband Bob had been her primary caregiver until the last few months necessitated a move to Royal Plaza. The family is grateful to Bob for his loving care of our sister. And we extend our thanks to the nursing and support staff at Royal Plaza for their care during the final months of her life.
Karen was pre-deceased by her paternal grandparents, Edward and Meta (Stelljes) Torgerson; maternal grandparents Hubert and Christine (Bramberg) Reynolds; her parents Emil and Dorothy Torgerson; brothers Barry, Ron, and Brian Torgerson.
She is survived by her husband Robert Bergeron at the family home in Lewiston; son Jordan, of Orofino; bonus children Todd (Pany) Bergeron, of Wasilla, Alaska; Michelle Bergeron, of Anchorage, Alaska; Shannon (Chris) Fishback, of Morrow Bay, Calif.; 12 bonus grandchildren and two bonus great-grandchildren; brothers Russell (Linda) Torgerson, of Lenore; Melvin (Marilyn) Torgerson, of Kuna, Idaho; Loren (Stacey) Torgerson, of Olympia; and Brad Torgerson, of Clarkston; sisters Gwen Sullivan, of Genesee; Shelley (Jeff) Wagnitz, of Olympia; several nieces and nephews and numerous cousins.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held in the spring.