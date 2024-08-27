Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
ObituariesJanuary 10, 2025

Karen ‘Jamilo’ Lincoln George

story image illustation

Karen was born in Chicago on Nov. 27, 1945, to Bud and Betty George. They moved to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley when she was 4 years old.

She attended schools in the LC Valley and married Frank Frost.

Karen and Frank has two children, Sherry and Dean. They moved to Northern California where she managed a figure salon for several years. The marriage ended.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Karen moved to Hawaii’s Big Island and fell in love. She remained in Hawaii for around 15 years. After the marriage ended, she moved to the Puget Sound area, with her pets, to be near her daughter and son.

Karen worked at a speciality gallery in Redmond, Wash., and later at a clothing boutique in Bellevue, Wash., and eventually settled in Seattle.

Karen passed away on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Related
ObituariesJan. 10
Christopher ‘Chris’ Glenn Pearson
ObituariesJan. 10
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesJan. 10
Helen Marie (McManus) Batterton, 1931-2024
ObituariesJan. 10
Deaths
Related
Theodore John Browitt
ObituariesJan. 9
Theodore John Browitt
Danny Breeze
ObituariesJan. 9
Danny Breeze
Stella Harman
ObituariesJan. 8
Stella Harman
Howard ‘JR’ VanTassel
ObituariesJan. 8
Howard ‘JR’ VanTassel
Ronald Dwight Bentley
ObituariesJan. 8
Ronald Dwight Bentley
Margaret Atkinson
ObituariesJan. 7
Margaret Atkinson
Michael David Rice
ObituariesJan. 7
Michael David Rice
Larry James Walker, 78
ObituariesJan. 5
Larry James Walker, 78
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy