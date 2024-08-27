Karen ‘Jamilo’ Lincoln George

Karen was born in Chicago on Nov. 27, 1945, to Bud and Betty George. They moved to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley when she was 4 years old.
She attended schools in the LC Valley and married Frank Frost.
Karen and Frank has two children, Sherry and Dean. They moved to Northern California where she managed a figure salon for several years. The marriage ended.
Karen moved to Hawaii’s Big Island and fell in love. She remained in Hawaii for around 15 years. After the marriage ended, she moved to the Puget Sound area, with her pets, to be near her daughter and son.
Karen worked at a speciality gallery in Redmond, Wash., and later at a clothing boutique in Bellevue, Wash., and eventually settled in Seattle.
Karen passed away on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.