Karen Jeannette (Meyers) Arena, 73, died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Karen was a beloved wife, devoted mother and gentle grandmother. Her beauty and kindness touched many, even in her final years, as her health declined.

Karen is survived by her husband of 51 years, Dr. Charles Arena, of Berkeley Springs, W.Va.; her son, Robert (Lesley) Arena, of Wichita Falls, Texas; her daughter, Natalie (Jesse, deceased) Skidmore, of Washington, D.C.; her grandchildren, Sophia and John Skidmore, and Archer and Madeline Arena; and her brothers, John (Patricia) Meyers, of Lacey, Wash; Gary (Linda) Meyers, of Hagerstown, Md.; and Thomas (Cecelia) Meyers, of Pomeroy. Her brother, Raymond Meyers, of Spokane, predeceased Karen.

