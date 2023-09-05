Karen Jeannette (Meyers) Arena, 73, died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Karen was a beloved wife, devoted mother and gentle grandmother. Her beauty and kindness touched many, even in her final years, as her health declined.
Karen is survived by her husband of 51 years, Dr. Charles Arena, of Berkeley Springs, W.Va.; her son, Robert (Lesley) Arena, of Wichita Falls, Texas; her daughter, Natalie (Jesse, deceased) Skidmore, of Washington, D.C.; her grandchildren, Sophia and John Skidmore, and Archer and Madeline Arena; and her brothers, John (Patricia) Meyers, of Lacey, Wash; Gary (Linda) Meyers, of Hagerstown, Md.; and Thomas (Cecelia) Meyers, of Pomeroy. Her brother, Raymond Meyers, of Spokane, predeceased Karen.
The daughter of John “Jack” and Sybil Meyers, Karen grew up in Pomeroy, and graduated from Pomeroy High School in 1968. Karen attended Washington State University for two years, after which she became a flight attendant for Trans World Airlines (TWA). Karen married Dr. Charles Arena in 1972 and moved to the Washington, D.C. area, where Charles was stationed with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
After Charles was discharged from the Army, the couple eventually relocated to Washington state, where their son, Robert, was born. They later settled in California’s Central Valley, where Karen gave birth to their daughter, Natalie.
The family returned to military life, with Charles joining the U.S. Navy in 1985. Karen and Charles moved 14 times before retiring to Las Vegas, in 2010. Karen and her husband later moved to Berkeley Springs, W.Va., in 2020.
Over the decades, Karen worked in retail sales for Mervyns Department Store in multiple locations and the Navy or Marine Corps Exchange system. Working in the retail fashion industry suited Karen, as her beauty and fashion sense were striking. However, her gentleness, common sense and strong moral compass guided by her Christian faith were qualities those closest to her cherished and respected most about her.
Her most treasured roles were as wife and mother. Even as her health declined, she showed love and gentleness to her family and enjoyed visits with her grandchildren.
In addition to raising a beautiful family, Karen enjoyed interior design and art. Later in life, she decorated her house with much of her own artwork after taking an interest in painting. A life-long cat lover, Karen made sure the family had many fond memories of enjoying their feline companions.
There will be a vigil and rosary recited at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, and a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, both at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 634 High St., Pomeroy. A graveside service will follow at the Catholic Cemetery in Pomeroy.