Karen Jensen, 66, of Lewiston, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. Karen was the second child of Verlon and Helen Hobdey, born on May 21, 1958, in Twin Falls.

Verlon, Helen, Alan and Karen moved north to Lewiston in 1960. Karen attended McGhee (Warner) Elementary School, Jenifer Junior High School and Lewiston High School, meeting Bob (Robert) Jensen in Boise in 1977. They were married on May 3, 1980, in Clarkston. They had two children, Abbi Dennis (Jensen), born Oct. 10, 1980, and Peter Jensen, born July 15, 1984.

Karen held many occupations in her life. Most notably were unpaid, being a mom to Abbi and Peter and their many friends. Whether it was clothes, food, or a bed to sleep in, apologetically giving, Karen was always there for anyone who needed it.