Karen Jensen, 66, of Lewiston, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. Karen was the second child of Verlon and Helen Hobdey, born on May 21, 1958, in Twin Falls.
Verlon, Helen, Alan and Karen moved north to Lewiston in 1960. Karen attended McGhee (Warner) Elementary School, Jenifer Junior High School and Lewiston High School, meeting Bob (Robert) Jensen in Boise in 1977. They were married on May 3, 1980, in Clarkston. They had two children, Abbi Dennis (Jensen), born Oct. 10, 1980, and Peter Jensen, born July 15, 1984.
Karen held many occupations in her life. Most notably were unpaid, being a mom to Abbi and Peter and their many friends. Whether it was clothes, food, or a bed to sleep in, apologetically giving, Karen was always there for anyone who needed it.
Karen was a member of Kelly Creek Flycasters and R.A.F.T. clubs. The Jensen family spent many summers rafting down the Salmon and Snake Rivers. Karen also enjoyed camping, gardening and painting, winning several ribbons at the Nez Perce County Fair for her ceramics. She won many trophies as a billiards player and was secretary of Lewiston City Pool League.
An excellent cook, she provided many wonderful meals for family, friends and special events. Determined and headstrong, Karen excelled at anything she put her mind to, from running her own daycare to top advertising sales representative at Hagadone Directories.
Karen is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Bob Jensen; children, Abbi Dennis (Brian), Pete Jensen (Sarah); brother Alan Hobdey (Debbie) and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Karen was preceded in death by her parents Verlon and Helen Hobdey. Karen has been cremated, as per her demand.
Karen left an indelible mark on everyone that knew her and will be missed greatly. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.