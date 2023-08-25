Karen L. Grieser

Karen Grieser answered God’s calling the morning of Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at TriState Health in Clarkston, after a year-long illness.
Karen was born in Clarkston on Feb. 18, 1958, to William and Rosemary Brown and was the youngest of four children. She attended Holy Family Catholic School through the eighth grade and graduated from Clarkston High School in 1976.
Shortly after graduating, she married Larry Grieser, and several years later she had their only child, a son.
She was a multi-talented person in arts and crafts doing everything from oil painting, water colors, stained glass work, to drawing. She was a licensed nail technician, an exceptional cook and played the guitar.
After her son started school, she worked at multiple retail businesses from St. Vincent De Paul, Shopko and Goodwill. Then she changed course and started working as a cook at Tender Care, a child daycare facility, for a little over a year, before starting a business, “Soothing Soles,” at the House of Beauty salon doing nails, manicures and pedicures.
She enjoyed doing arts and crafts, camping, fishing, collecting cookbooks and crossword puzzles.
She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Larry, son Bryan (Kelsey) of Clarkston; two granddaughters, Henley and Hudsyn, and grandson Heston; brothers Ed (Mary) Brown of Portland, Jim (Marvel) Brown of Great Falls, Mont., and sister Judy Boiselle of Phoenix.
A celebration of life is in the planning for next spring on the Oregon Coast. A special thank you to Dr. Jennifer Kaufman and staff of TriState Health for helping her so much.