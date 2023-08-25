Karen L. Grieser

Karen Grieser answered God’s calling the morning of Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at TriState Health in Clarkston, after a year-long illness.

Karen was born in Clarkston on Feb. 18, 1958, to William and Rosemary Brown and was the youngest of four children. She attended Holy Family Catholic School through the eighth grade and graduated from Clarkston High School in 1976.