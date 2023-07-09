Karen Louise Watts

Karen Louise (Wolfe) Watts was born Dec. 27, 1946, to Fred and Eva (White) Wolfe. She passed away at home with family at her bedside Monday, June 26, 2023, after complications from COPD.

Karen was raised in Weippe, and attended Weippe High School. She graduated as the salutatorian of her class in 1965. Her academic achievements helped her to be selected for a United Nations trip during which she and other students from around the country toured our nation’s capital, learned about its history, and created lifelong friends and memories.

