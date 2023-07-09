Karen Louise Watts

Karen Louise (Wolfe) Watts was born Dec. 27, 1946, to Fred and Eva (White) Wolfe. She passed away at home with family at her bedside Monday, June 26, 2023, after complications from COPD.
Karen was raised in Weippe, and attended Weippe High School. She graduated as the salutatorian of her class in 1965. Her academic achievements helped her to be selected for a United Nations trip during which she and other students from around the country toured our nation’s capital, learned about its history, and created lifelong friends and memories.
On April 24, 1965, Karen married Marvin Watts. They lived near Schmidt’s Mill in Weippe for five years while Marvin worked there. During that time both of their children, Tyson and Marnie, were born. They then built a house on the Wolfe family’s property and remained there for the rest of their lives. Other than those five years at Schmidt’s Mill, Karen called the same piece of land her home for her entire life.
Immediately after high school, Karen was offered a job at the Weippe Post Office. In 1985, she became the postmaster, and she held that position until she retired in 2002.
Even in retirement, Karen liked to stay busy. She and Marvin converted part of their property into Watts RV Park in 1997, and it kept both of them plenty busy for several years. She spent a great deal of time cleaning just about anything she could find, and even though she always claimed her house was “just filthy,” anyone who visited could see otherwise. Karen also loved to do crossword and word search puzzles. She rarely watched TV, but if she did it was either a movie on the Lifetime channel or Gonzaga basketball.
Karen was everything anyone could want in a wife, sister, mother, grandmother or friend: kind, generous, thoughtful, and even a little bit stern and stubborn when necessary. She could strike up a conversation anywhere with anyone about anything. She was so genuine when she spoke, and she could make you feel like the most important person in the world. It may take a while to get used to living in a world without her, but we can rest assured that our lives were made richer simply by knowing her.
In death, Karen joined her parents, Fred and Eva Wolfe; husband, Marvin Watts; son, Tyson Watts; brothers-in-law, Jim Dundas and Ken Wilson; and sister-in-law, Cathie (Wilson) Powell.
She is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Marnie (Bob) Chapman; granddaughter, Maranda (CJ) Miller; great-grandson, Elijah Miller; sister, Maida Dundas; sisters-in-law, Linda Spreiter, Jeanne Wilson and Cindy Wilson; brothers-in-law, Leonard Spreiter and Wayne Wilson; and countless other family members and dear friends.
Out of respect for Karen’s wishes, no formal service is planned. Some of her ashes will be spread at her home, and the rest will be buried at Weippe cemetery.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.