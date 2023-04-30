Karen M. Hall

On Friday, April 14, 2023, our beloved mother and wife, Karen Hall, passed away surrounded by family. Born June 28, 1945, in Clarkston to Catherine and Frank Olson, Karen was the oldest of five children.
Karen attended school in Clarkston and was hired at the Lewiston Police Department in 1971, which she later retired from in 2006. Karen held many positions at LPD — meter maid, dispatcher, chief’s secretary and working in investigations. While at the police department, Karen also managed her family’s restaurant at Eagles Pointe Golf Course.
Karen is survived by her husband, Ron Hall; her three children, Tracey White, Mark Gifford (Christine Gifford) and Joshua Hall (Amanda Hall); as well as six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Karen was a friend to everyone she met, and her home was always open to everyone. She was known for her cooking and her bite size from the restaurant is still remembered and missed by many. Karen absolutely loved Christmas and come the first of October, Christmas trees would start coming out. With a total of seven Christmas trees, her home was truly a winter wonderland. Karen’s daughter Tracey has many memories with her mother making Tom & Jerry batter while listening to Bing Crosby.
Karen would travel all around the world to spend time with her children and grandchildren. Even crossing the pond to visit her son Mark while he was stationed in Europe. Karen was extremely proud of her youngest son, Joshua, and all the accomplishments he’s achieved. She was one of his biggest fans. Karen always attended her grandchildren’s events, whether it be dance, baseball or football. Her grandchildren and great-grandbaby were the most precious people in her life. You could always find Karen, Tracey and her oldest granddaughter Megan every Kentucky Derby at the Hideaway dressed in their best with the biggest hats they could find.
Karen was known for being welcoming, fun, loving her family fiercely and always up for a birthday shot. Her lasting advice to her family, “don’t wear socks while drinking tequila.”
We will be having a celebration of life at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at CrossPoint Alliance Church, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
