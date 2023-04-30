Karen M. Hall

On Friday, April 14, 2023, our beloved mother and wife, Karen Hall, passed away surrounded by family. Born June 28, 1945, in Clarkston to Catherine and Frank Olson, Karen was the oldest of five children.

Karen attended school in Clarkston and was hired at the Lewiston Police Department in 1971, which she later retired from in 2006. Karen held many positions at LPD — meter maid, dispatcher, chief’s secretary and working in investigations. While at the police department, Karen also managed her family’s restaurant at Eagles Pointe Golf Course.

