Karen R. Larson (Price)

After retirement, Karen relocated to Pierce to spend the rest of her days with her second love Donald Larson where her family would share many years of Christmas on the hill. As her family grew larger so did the pile of presents under the tree. Karen lived up on that hill until 2018 after the passing of Donald, after many years of snow she relocated to Arizona and reunited with Claude. Spending four years in warmer weather Claude and Karen decided it was time to be closer to the kids and grandkids and moved home to Walla Walla in 2022.

Karen loved the king of rock ’n’ roll, Elvis Presley, and had many memories and memorabilia of his likeness. Karen’s favorite activity was sitting by the woodstove on a snowy night playing her online games like Candy Crush and others like it where she had all the high scores. Karen made everyone feel loved, celebrating the successes of others big or small with genuine pride and joy. Her kindness and warmth created lasting memories for her family and friends.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Malcom Price and Clydena Evans, brother Donald Price, daughter Karena Yarber, and her second husband Donald Larson, nephew Randy Favor. She is survived by her sister Lynne Cornell, first husband, Claude; her son Derrick Yarber, of Sandpoint, and his wife Tammy; her daughters Sharron M. Yarber, Shannon L. Barnett and son-in-law Howard R. Barnett, all of Walla Walla; grandchildren: (Eric w/ (Lindsey Anderson) and Nola Barnett, Mason, Karena, Daydra and Caitlin Yarber; great-grandchildren: RaeAnne, Jordyn, Aidan, Ava, Kloe and Leiani.

A celebration of Karen’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 12 in Spalding. Please RSVP with Shannon Barnett via text at (208) 413-0405, or email: nannon420@hotmail.com.