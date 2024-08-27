Karen R. Larson (Price)

Oct. 3, 1942 – Feb. 3, 2025
Karen Larson, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Walla Walla, surrounded by her loving family. Born Oct. 3, 1942, in Lewiston, Karen lived a full and beautiful life devoted to her family, friends and the simple joys that made each moment special.
Karen spent her early years in Lewiston. She graduated from Lewiston High School in 1960. She met her husband and father of children Claude Yarber in 1962. They married in 1963. She formed a lifelong, loving relationship with Claude Yarber, and together they raised their three children. They embraced country living in Lewiston. Karen worked many of jobs, sometimes two or three, to make ends meet after Claude and Karen separated. After many years in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, Karen found work as a dietary aid for St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston and retired in 2008 after 20 years.
After retirement, Karen relocated to Pierce to spend the rest of her days with her second love Donald Larson where her family would share many years of Christmas on the hill. As her family grew larger so did the pile of presents under the tree. Karen lived up on that hill until 2018 after the passing of Donald, after many years of snow she relocated to Arizona and reunited with Claude. Spending four years in warmer weather Claude and Karen decided it was time to be closer to the kids and grandkids and moved home to Walla Walla in 2022.
Karen loved the king of rock ’n’ roll, Elvis Presley, and had many memories and memorabilia of his likeness. Karen’s favorite activity was sitting by the woodstove on a snowy night playing her online games like Candy Crush and others like it where she had all the high scores. Karen made everyone feel loved, celebrating the successes of others big or small with genuine pride and joy. Her kindness and warmth created lasting memories for her family and friends.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Malcom Price and Clydena Evans, brother Donald Price, daughter Karena Yarber, and her second husband Donald Larson, nephew Randy Favor. She is survived by her sister Lynne Cornell, first husband, Claude; her son Derrick Yarber, of Sandpoint, and his wife Tammy; her daughters Sharron M. Yarber, Shannon L. Barnett and son-in-law Howard R. Barnett, all of Walla Walla; grandchildren: (Eric w/ (Lindsey Anderson) and Nola Barnett, Mason, Karena, Daydra and Caitlin Yarber; great-grandchildren: RaeAnne, Jordyn, Aidan, Ava, Kloe and Leiani.
A celebration of Karen’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 12 in Spalding. Please RSVP with Shannon Barnett via text at (208) 413-0405, or email: nannon420@hotmail.com.