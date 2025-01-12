Karey Beth (Fagan) Romaneschi

Karey attended elementary, middle school and two years of high school in Clarkston before the family moved to Trail, British Columbia, Canada, where she completed high school in 1979. Following graduation, Karey traveled to Vancouver, British Columbia, to obtain a certificate in secretarial business. She lived in British Columbia, Canada until 1982.

In 1983, Karey moved to Spokane where she met her future husband, Daniel Romaneschi. They married and had three children — Tyson, Sheldon and Ashley, and she was also a loving caregiver for her niece, Jennifer Wortman from Dan’s family. Karey loved caring for her children, and through this she created and managed a day care in her home while her children were young. Once her children were in elementary school, Karey decided on a new career path for hair and beauty care and obtained her certification to become a hair stylist and then a manager of Great Clips in Spokane. She managed over nine salons in the area. Karey was often recognized for her leadership and traveled throughout the United States to receive numerous awards. Karey and Daniel Romaneschi divorced in approximately 2010. Karey moved back to her former hometown of Clarkston in 2014 to live at the beautiful home her father built on Quail Ridge Golf Course.

Karey was always known as a beautiful and vivacious woman. Everyone loved her tenacity, and fun-loving “Irish” spirit. She was beloved and touched the lives of many.

Karey was preceded in death by both her parents, Joe and Mickey Fagan, her son Sheldon Romaneschi, and ex-husband, Daniel Romaneschi. Karey’s surviving family includes her son, Tyson and his children Elyana and JD; daughter Ashley and her daughter Lola; niece, Jennifer Wortman Soul, and sister Tammey (Terry) Boston and nephews, Chase and Drew Boston.

Services to celebrate Karey’s life will be shared at a later time in the coming year ahead.