“It’s not the years in your life that counts; it’s the life in your years.” – Abraham Lincoln

———

Karin “K.D.” Hatheway-Dial passed away too soon on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, at the age of 61 from cancer. However, the life she lived, she lived well.

The oldest child of Louis and Lillian Hatheway, Karin was born Aug. 30, 1963, in Newport Beach, Calif. Karin married Michael J. “Mike” Dial on Oct. 15, 1988. Shortly after their marriage, Mike found out he had kidney failure. Over 30 years, Karin cared for Mike and continued to excel in her own pursuits.

She received her bachelor’s degrees in bacteriology and soil science from the University of Idaho. For a short time she worked for the USDA Forest Service, but decided she needed to pursue a different career path and returned to the University of Idaho. After getting her Master of Accountancy, she began a 24 year career as an instructor in the University of Idaho College of Business and Economics.

She was very humble about her accomplishments. At work, Karin was a certified internal auditor, member of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, member of the Institute of Management Accountants and faculty adviser for Beta Alpha Psi Honor Society for Accounting. She was more than once awarded the Alumni Award for Excellence in Academic Development of Students and Excellence in Advising, the Outstanding Accounting Faculty Award and Teacher of the Year. Karin worked hard to make sure the students in her classes had every opportunity to succeed. She was a mentor to many who still reached out to her for guidance after they graduated.