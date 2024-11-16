“It’s not the years in your life that counts; it’s the life in your years.” – Abraham Lincoln
———
Karin “K.D.” Hatheway-Dial passed away too soon on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, at the age of 61 from cancer. However, the life she lived, she lived well.
The oldest child of Louis and Lillian Hatheway, Karin was born Aug. 30, 1963, in Newport Beach, Calif. Karin married Michael J. “Mike” Dial on Oct. 15, 1988. Shortly after their marriage, Mike found out he had kidney failure. Over 30 years, Karin cared for Mike and continued to excel in her own pursuits.
She received her bachelor’s degrees in bacteriology and soil science from the University of Idaho. For a short time she worked for the USDA Forest Service, but decided she needed to pursue a different career path and returned to the University of Idaho. After getting her Master of Accountancy, she began a 24 year career as an instructor in the University of Idaho College of Business and Economics.
She was very humble about her accomplishments. At work, Karin was a certified internal auditor, member of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, member of the Institute of Management Accountants and faculty adviser for Beta Alpha Psi Honor Society for Accounting. She was more than once awarded the Alumni Award for Excellence in Academic Development of Students and Excellence in Advising, the Outstanding Accounting Faculty Award and Teacher of the Year. Karin worked hard to make sure the students in her classes had every opportunity to succeed. She was a mentor to many who still reached out to her for guidance after they graduated.
Outside of work she was a member of Beta Sigma Phi and the Palouse Dog Fanciers. Karin was an adventurer and dreamer. She always had a new idea and was always looking for the newest and best “process”.
In her youth she had many horses and rode often until a riding accident. She was in an arena working with her horse Tinkerbell, when the horse spooked and she was bucked off. With a broken femur she pulled herself through the arena to the gate, opened and closed the gate (couldn’t let the horse out), inched herself to the vehicle and drove herself to Gritman Medical Center.
Karin also loved to travel and made the most of her trips when she was vacationing or traveling for work. Additionally, her and Mike enjoyed deep sea fishing. They would bring home their catches from the Oregon and Washington Coast and share with family and friends. Their generosity was much appreciated.
A big thank-you to her wonderful neighbors, friends and colleagues who were there to lend a hand and support her as she struggled with her disease. Also, thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at Kootenai Clinic and Kootenai Health for their support and care.
Karin is survived by her mother Lillian Hatheway, sister Patricia Hatheway Gilmore, brother-in-law Tim Gilmore, nephew Nicholas Gilmore, goddaughter Amy Anderson, best friend Patricia Soule and dear friends Rick and Marilyn Tucker. She is also survived by her beloved pets Obi Wan, Wiki, JR, Noah and Ivan 2.0. She was preceded in death by her husband Mike Dial and father Louis Hatheway.
At her request, Karin has been cremated. A memorial service will be held in the Spring.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.