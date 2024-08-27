Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplaceReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
ObituariesOctober 6, 2024
Karl F. Knoll
story image illustation

Karl F. Knoll, born on Jan. 21, 1934, passed away in his sleep on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. He had 10 siblings and he outlived them all.

He and his boyhood friend, Roy Woods, grew up playing on the Snake River and used to swim across to the Lewiston side (illegally for sure) in the days before the dams and slackwater. He went through school in Clarkston.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Karl leaves behind four children: Michael Knoll, Larry Knoll, Daniel Knoll, Lonny Knoll, and joins his daughter, Tracy, in heaven. Karl also leaves behind his spouse of 48 years, Sue Knoll.

Karl doesn’t want you to mourn for him but to celebrate his life and remember him with joy and love in your hearts.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesOct. 6
Dale Johnston
ObituariesOct. 6
Joan Dorothy Stubbers
ObituariesOct. 6
Ruth Leturgey Stephens
ObituariesOct. 6
Lucille Anne Schmieder
Related
Patricia A. Kazda
ObituariesOct. 6
Patricia A. Kazda
Kenneth McGlothlen, 90
ObituariesOct. 6
Kenneth McGlothlen, 90
Gabe T. Cornell
ObituariesOct. 5
Gabe T. Cornell
Cheryl Lynn Goffinet
ObituariesOct. 4
Cheryl Lynn Goffinet
Steven Guy Hill
ObituariesOct. 4
Steven Guy Hill
Kenneth ‘Ken’ Martin Nuxoll
ObituariesOct. 4
Kenneth ‘Ken’ Martin Nuxoll
Jeraldine ‘Jerry’ M. Wilkinson
ObituariesOct. 4
Jeraldine ‘Jerry’ M. Wilkinson
Silas C. Whitman, 82
ObituariesOct. 4
Silas C. Whitman, 82
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy