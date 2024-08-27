Karl F. Knoll, born on Jan. 21, 1934, passed away in his sleep on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. He had 10 siblings and he outlived them all.

He and his boyhood friend, Roy Woods, grew up playing on the Snake River and used to swim across to the Lewiston side (illegally for sure) in the days before the dams and slackwater. He went through school in Clarkston.