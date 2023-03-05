Karren L. Taylor, 74

Our mom, Karren L. Taylor, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at Serenity Place in Lewiston.
Mom was born Aug. 25, 1948, to Howard and Athena Cochran, joining her brother, Michael D. Cochran.
Mom graduated in 1966 from Kamiah High School, where she met Donald W. Taylor. September of that year, they were married. After the wedding they moved to Lewiston, where she attended beauty school.
Prior to finishing beauty school, they moved to Cottonwood. While living on the Prairie, their first child, Rodney W. Taylor, was born on Feb. 19, 1971. That same year, they made their home in Lewiston.
While in Lewiston, their second child, Michele D. Taylor, was born on Jan. 4, 1973. That same year, Mom began her career with Omark Ammunition, where she continued to work for the next 25-plus years, until injuries caused her to retire.
Preceding her in death were her parents and her brother. Surviving her are her husband and both children and Cory Appleford. Along with two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and one on the way.
She has been cremated and we will have a celebration of life later this spring.
We would like to give a thank-you to Serenity Place and Elite Home Health and Hospice for taking special care during her time of need. We’d also like to say thank you to Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston.
Mom, your family would like to say to you thank you for having the biggest heart and loving everyone that was close to you. You will be missed forever. We love you always.
