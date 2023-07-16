Katherine (Kathy) Helen Harris, 67, of Lewiston, joined her dearly missed husband Saturday, May 13, 2023, passing away at home. She was born to Wayne and Elaine Haverly on Feb. 2, 1956, in Tacoma.

She met her husband, John, while he was serving in the army at Fort Lewis. They were married Aug. 16, 1975 and made their home in Lewiston, having two children and three grandchildren. She loved spending time with her grandsons, especially their summer camping and fishing trips. Always a people person, Kathy held various grocery and retail jobs. Her patience and compassion for children even led to a home daycare for a while, before becoming a bus driver for the Lewiston school district for nearly 20 years. Adored by her “route kids,” she cared for them as her own, always there with a smile and kind words, just as she was for loved ones or anyone in need, striking up conversations with complete strangers everywhere she went. “Chatty Kathy” could talk your ear off, but also be there to listen and help anyone in any way possible.

Tags

Recommended for you