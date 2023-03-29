Kathleen Mary Freitas

Kathleen was unexpectedly called home by our Lord on Friday, March 3, 2023, after a short battle with heart disease. She was born Kathleen Mary Ryan in San Francisco, April 3, 1953.
She lived for many years in Gilroy, Calif., but spent most of her life in Visalia, Calif., before relocating to Lewiston in 2020 with her husband Raymond.
Kathleen was one of a kind — she radiated kindness, generosity, humility, love and laughter to all of those who knew her. When people speak about her, they most often talk about her smile; her smile was infectious and would light up the room. With her, there were no strangers. She welcomed all and would shower His love upon them. They would leave as friends.
Kathleen loved life to the fullest: the Lord, friends, antiques, biking, hiking and exploring the great United States with Raymond, Cody and family. She fell in love with Idaho years ago while antiquing across the U.S. during the summers with her husband Raymond. This love meant they eventually relocated to Idaho in 2020.
Kathleen will be greatly missed, and we were fortunate to share this life with her. She is survived by her husband Raymond, mother Verla, in-laws David and Ruth, sister Joan and her husband Frank, brother Bill, sister-in-law Laura, daughters Nikki and her husband John, Rachelle and her husband Marc, grandchildren Torey and her husband Ammon, Graham and his wife Kendall, Bailey and Jack, great-grandchildren Delu, Camden and Payton, niece Michelle, nephews Ryan and Andy, pet Cody, and her many loving friends.
Kathleen’s Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at Abundant Life Church, 1483 16th Ave., Clarkston. Please bring a memory of what Kathleen meant to you or a time that she touched your heart and write it down on the cards when coming in.