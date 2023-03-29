Kathleen Mary Freitas

Kathleen was unexpectedly called home by our Lord on Friday, March 3, 2023, after a short battle with heart disease. She was born Kathleen Mary Ryan in San Francisco, April 3, 1953.

She lived for many years in Gilroy, Calif., but spent most of her life in Visalia, Calif., before relocating to Lewiston in 2020 with her husband Raymond.

