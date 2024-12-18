Kathryne Mae Ankney, 72, of Pullman, passed away from a terminal illness on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, surrounded by her loving family.

Kathryne was born on Feb. 29, 1952, in Pasco, to C. Dale Ankney and Patricia Kathleen Martin Ankney. A leap-year baby with red hair, left-handedness and a spirited, loving nature, she brought a unique light and perspective into the world.

Kathryne graduated from Lapwai High School in 1970 and continued her education at Lewis-Clark State College, earning an associate degree. During college, she embraced her adventurous spirit, participating in the drama club and playing women’s basketball and volleyball recreationally. She also loved playing softball — often in her bare feet.

Kathryne’s professional life reflected her diverse talents and dedication to service. She began her career with the Lewis-Clark State College Athletic Department before transitioning to roles in health administration at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, and St. Alphonsus Hospital in Boise. Kathryne also worked as a pharmacy technician for Owl Drug and served as an EMT on the Nez Perce Tribal lands, demonstrating her commitment to helping others.

Kathryne nurtured her creative passions. She expressed herself through painting, charcoal drawing, piano playing and poetry. In her later years, she became a published poet, mentoring aspiring writers and judging poetry contests. Encouraging others to find their voice brought her great joy.

Kathryne was blessed with four beloved children: Dr. Zoe Higheagle Strong (52), Nathan Vonlindern (37), Josh Colpitts (35) and Kristen Colpitts (34) — all hardworking and kindhearted individuals. Zoe married Mack Strong, former Seattle Seahawk, in 1997, and together they raised two sons, Isaiah Strong (23) and Evan Strong (20), who lovingly called their grandmother “Nana Candy” for her endless supply of sweets. Nathan married his high school sweetheart, Hailey Keener, and they are the proud parents of Connor (9) and Klay (8), who cherished late-night movie marathons and candy with their grandma.

Kathryne’s love extended far beyond her own physical family. As a young woman, she opened her home to babysit and care for children from the Higheagle, McFarland and Ellenwood families, delighting in their company. Her nieces, nephews and many “adopted” children held a special place in her heart, often becoming the center of her attention and affection, perhaps at times even more than conversations with adults.