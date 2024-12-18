Kathryne Mae Ankney, 72, of Pullman, passed away from a terminal illness on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, surrounded by her loving family.
Kathryne was born on Feb. 29, 1952, in Pasco, to C. Dale Ankney and Patricia Kathleen Martin Ankney. A leap-year baby with red hair, left-handedness and a spirited, loving nature, she brought a unique light and perspective into the world.
Kathryne graduated from Lapwai High School in 1970 and continued her education at Lewis-Clark State College, earning an associate degree. During college, she embraced her adventurous spirit, participating in the drama club and playing women’s basketball and volleyball recreationally. She also loved playing softball — often in her bare feet.
Kathryne’s professional life reflected her diverse talents and dedication to service. She began her career with the Lewis-Clark State College Athletic Department before transitioning to roles in health administration at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, and St. Alphonsus Hospital in Boise. Kathryne also worked as a pharmacy technician for Owl Drug and served as an EMT on the Nez Perce Tribal lands, demonstrating her commitment to helping others.
Kathryne nurtured her creative passions. She expressed herself through painting, charcoal drawing, piano playing and poetry. In her later years, she became a published poet, mentoring aspiring writers and judging poetry contests. Encouraging others to find their voice brought her great joy.
Kathryne was blessed with four beloved children: Dr. Zoe Higheagle Strong (52), Nathan Vonlindern (37), Josh Colpitts (35) and Kristen Colpitts (34) — all hardworking and kindhearted individuals. Zoe married Mack Strong, former Seattle Seahawk, in 1997, and together they raised two sons, Isaiah Strong (23) and Evan Strong (20), who lovingly called their grandmother “Nana Candy” for her endless supply of sweets. Nathan married his high school sweetheart, Hailey Keener, and they are the proud parents of Connor (9) and Klay (8), who cherished late-night movie marathons and candy with their grandma.
Kathryne’s love extended far beyond her own physical family. As a young woman, she opened her home to babysit and care for children from the Higheagle, McFarland and Ellenwood families, delighting in their company. Her nieces, nephews and many “adopted” children held a special place in her heart, often becoming the center of her attention and affection, perhaps at times even more than conversations with adults.
She had a passion for the outdoors and enjoyed camping, fishing and listening to rhythm and blues music. Even most recently, she kept saying, “I want to go to the mountains.”
Kathryne was a talented artist and an old soul who learned to crochet and craft beautiful lamps from her mother, Patricia, and nearly perfected her bread baking and beadwork under the guidance of her “second mom,” Louise Higheagle. Her beadwork was once honored in the Lewiston Tribune as “authentic Native beadwork,” a testament to her skill, despite the surprise of many to learn she wasn’t Native herself.
Kathryne’s faith became an integral part of her later years. On Jan. 12, 2023, she was baptized and became a member of the Palouse Church of Christ, a non-denominational Christian church. Her son-in-law, Mack Strong, studied the Bible with her, forming a deep bond of trust and respect. Kathryne’s church family remembers her for her love, feistiness, humor, curiosity and perseverance, qualities that left her unforgettable.
Kathryne is survived by her siblings: Kim Ankney and James Ankney; her children: Zoe Higheagle (Mack Strong), Nathan (Hailey Vonlindern), Josh Colpitts and Kristen Colpitts; her grandchildren: Isaiah and Evan Strong, Connor and Klay Vonlindern; and numerous cherished nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Kara Louise Higheagle; her parents, Dale and Patricia Ankney; her brother, Rick Ankney; her sister, Ila Ankney; and several dear nieces and nephews, including Treva, Beatrice, Ronald (Sony), Sonda, Shelly, Candy and Amber, along with many other close family members who seemed to leave this world far too soon.
Kathryne endured profound grief throughout her life but demonstrated remarkable resilience and perseverance. In her final days, she found solace in dreaming and speaking about reuniting with these cherished loved ones once again. Her children found peace that their mom would no longer suffer. Revelation 21:4 states, “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning nor crying nor pain anymore.”
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the Pi-Nee-Waus Community Center, 504 Main St. S., Lapwai, with Mack Strong and Brian Daily officiating.
Kathryne Mae Ankney will be remembered as a woman of boundless creativity, fierce love, honesty, feistiness, curiosity, perseverance, and a heart unwavering in its devotion to family, friends, and later in life, known for her faith.