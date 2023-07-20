Katie Nicole Sullivan

Katie Nicole Sullivan (Smith), 31, of Lewiston, passed away Saturday, July 15, 2023, from acute leukemia. She was born to Andy and Bess Smith on Sept. 28, 1991, in Richland. She was the youngest of two, her big sister, Emily, is five years older.

Katie loved to be outside. She loved to camp, fish, hike, travel and explore the Pacific Northwest. She loved to try new things like white water rafting, rock climbing, horseback riding, dirt biking, caving and more. When she wasn’t out exploring the world, she loved a good book, a warm drink and snuggling under a furry blanket.

