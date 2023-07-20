Katie Nicole Sullivan (Smith), 31, of Lewiston, passed away Saturday, July 15, 2023, from acute leukemia. She was born to Andy and Bess Smith on Sept. 28, 1991, in Richland. She was the youngest of two, her big sister, Emily, is five years older.
Katie loved to be outside. She loved to camp, fish, hike, travel and explore the Pacific Northwest. She loved to try new things like white water rafting, rock climbing, horseback riding, dirt biking, caving and more. When she wasn’t out exploring the world, she loved a good book, a warm drink and snuggling under a furry blanket.
Katie met her future husband, Dexter Sullivan, in high school. They reunited in their 20s and we all instantly knew they were made for each other. They married Oct. 22, 2016. Katie loved and was loved. All of her immediately family members lived locally within the Quad Cities, and they spent time together regularly, often daily. She left us too soon, but we look forward to a happy reunion in the next life.
Katie was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents. She is survived by her husband, Dexter Sullivan; parents, Andrew and Bess Smith; sister, Emily Whitney (Joseph); one niece (Cameron); and three nephews (Kaleb, Samuel, Jacob). Till we meet again, we love you. “Muah, Peep.”
A service for friends and family will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 21, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Clarkston First Ward, 1123 16th St., Clarkston.
