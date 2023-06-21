Kay Silver Smith Ferguson, 84, a resident of Eagle, Idaho, and formerly of Gooding, Idaho and Lewiston, passed away Friday, May 26, 2023, at Paramount Park Assisted Living and Memory Care in Eagle.

Carlynn Kay Silver Smith Ferguson was born Oct. 15, 1938, to Carl and Grenda Silver in Lewiston. She grew up and went to school in Asotin where she was quite active as a cheerleader and majorette and in band and drama. She was Princess and later Queen of the Asotin County Fair and Rodeo in 1956, the year she graduated. She attended Eastern Washington State College for one year. She then went to work in the Lewiston Boy Scout Council Office. She married Keith Smith in 1958, and they moved to Gooding to operate his father’s dairy farm. They had three children — Karma, Karen and Karl — within four years. Then 10 years later, their fourth, Kory, was born. Kay went to work for the Gooding County Magistrate Court, from which she retired after 25 years.