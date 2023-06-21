Kay Silver Smith Ferguson, 84, a resident of Eagle, Idaho, and formerly of Gooding, Idaho and Lewiston, passed away Friday, May 26, 2023, at Paramount Park Assisted Living and Memory Care in Eagle.
Carlynn Kay Silver Smith Ferguson was born Oct. 15, 1938, to Carl and Grenda Silver in Lewiston. She grew up and went to school in Asotin where she was quite active as a cheerleader and majorette and in band and drama. She was Princess and later Queen of the Asotin County Fair and Rodeo in 1956, the year she graduated. She attended Eastern Washington State College for one year. She then went to work in the Lewiston Boy Scout Council Office. She married Keith Smith in 1958, and they moved to Gooding to operate his father’s dairy farm. They had three children — Karma, Karen and Karl — within four years. Then 10 years later, their fourth, Kory, was born. Kay went to work for the Gooding County Magistrate Court, from which she retired after 25 years.
Kay was a sixty-five-year member of the Eastern Star in Asotin, Gooding, and Meridian. She also served a year as a member of the Idaho State Grand Chapter. She was a longtime member of the Gooding United Methodist Church and the Eagle United Methodist Church/Eagle Hills Church. Kay was highly active and an excellent bowler. Her husband Keith Smith died in 1996. Kay moved to Eagle, following her retirement to be closer to her family. She volunteered at the Botanical Gardens, the Rose Garden and the Morrison Center. She also worked for Curves as a trainer. In 2004, she met Dave Ferguson, and they married in 2005. They traveled and visited family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Dave Ferguson of Eagle; four children Karma (Mike) Cusack of Eagle, Karen Osborne of Kimberly, Idaho, Karl Smith (Jennifer) of Grangeville, and Kory Smith (Melissa) of Boise, her stepchildren Jody Bruch of Portland, Ore., and Tia Pirkl (Chris) of Monument, Colo.; her grandchildren Caitlin Larkin (Matt), Chase Cusack (Miranda), Danica Cusack (Will), Brandon Smith (Jynefer), Christopher Hendrix (Kate), Braden Osborne (Katie), Teagan Smith, stepgranddaughter Jessica Jung (Thomas), and six great-grandchildren; and her long time best friend Louise Osborn of Clarkston.
She was preceded in death by her husband Keith Smith, her parents Carl and Grenda Silver, her sister Gloria and brother Gary, her son-in-law Mike Osborne, her granddaughter McKinsey Osborne, and her stepson Todd Ferguson.
