Keith Leonard Ailor passed peacefully Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Tender Care Adult Family Home in Pullman. He was 63. The son of Betty (Scott) Ailor and Kenneth Ailor, he was born and raised in Pullman, and spent his whole life here. He graduated from Pullman High School in 1978.

Keith was descended from Whitman County Pioneer Jacob Fulton Ailor, who moved to Whitman County more than 120 years ago and farmed in the Johnson area until his death. Also, on his mother’s side descended from Simon and Lola Mae (Bailey) Johnson who farmed in the Troy area in the early 1900s. The Scott’s homestead was on Flannigan Creek outside of Viola.

