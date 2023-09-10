Keith Lewis Riggers

Keith L. Riggers, 80, passed away suddenly Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, due to heart failure. Keith was born Feb. 4, 1943, in Lewiston, to Albert and Amanda Riggers. He attended Lewiston schools, graduating in 1961. In 1964, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, doing a short stint in Vietnam.

He married Nancie Upham in 1966. This union came with a daughter, Tracy. Keith and Nancie went on to have three children, Andrea, John and Kristin. They later divorced.

Tags

Recommended for you