Keith L. Riggers, 80, passed away suddenly Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, due to heart failure. Keith was born Feb. 4, 1943, in Lewiston, to Albert and Amanda Riggers. He attended Lewiston schools, graduating in 1961. In 1964, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, doing a short stint in Vietnam.
He married Nancie Upham in 1966. This union came with a daughter, Tracy. Keith and Nancie went on to have three children, Andrea, John and Kristin. They later divorced.
In 1981, he married Marjean Tucker and gained another daughter, Allisha. This marriage also ended, and Keith spent the rest of his years living the life of a bachelor.
He was a route salesman for W.E. Pinch for many years. He was fondly referred to as “The Pinch Man” along his route up and down the Clearwater River.
Keith enjoyed many things but especially took pride in his vegetable garden. He could grow anything and looked forward to planting each spring. He loved watching sports, drinking beer with his buddies, losing a few bucks at the Casino, and spending time with his family.
Keith is survived by his children Tracy Moitoza, John Riggers (Cheryl), Kristin Liberty (Steve) and Allisha Parot (Justin); grandchildren Chelsea, Lacie, Kurt, Matthew, Troy, Chance, Marissa, Madison, Zach, Dan, Reymon and Rayne; great-grandchildren Dayton, Aspynn, Andrea, Parker and Cora; two brothers Don Riggers and Gary Riggers (Connie); sister Norma Gushliak; sister-in-law Billie Jo Riggers; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father; daughter Andrea Olson; sisters Elaine Allison (Roger) and Nadine McCann (Joe); brother Larry Riggers; sister-in-law Peggy Riggers; brother-in-law Bob Gushliak; nephew Bob Allison; and niece Karla McCann.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Vassar Rawls, with a potluck luncheon to follow at the Lewiston Eagles.