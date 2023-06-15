Keli Jo (Lazelle) Willard

Keli Jo (Lazelle) Willard passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023, at The Schneidmiller House in Coeur d’Alene.

She was born Feb. 15, 1966, in Modesto, Calif., to Glenn A. Lazelle and Judy Scoville Lazelle. Keli attended Potlatch Elementary through the fifth grade, moving with her family to Spokane and graduating from University High School in 1984.