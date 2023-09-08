Kelly Benton Lineberry died Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at the family home in Clarkston. He was born Oct. 26, 1938, in Carroll County, Virginia on the family farm to Coy Clifton and Allura Coltrane Lineberry.
Kelly was raised on the farm in Hebron, Va., and graduated from Woodlawn High School. Kelly had to work hard on the farm as a kid and was excited to start his adult life with a degree in diesel mechanics from Nashville Auto Diesel College.
Kelly followed his older brother Jim to Idaho and the logging communities there. He came with his brothers Linden and Earl. They loaded up with their friend Clayton Bowers and headed west to make a new life.
Kelly met Lois Humiston who was a waitress in the Headquarters Cafe in Pierce. They later married on Feb. 2, 1962, in Orofino. They had two sons, Kelly Joe and Montie Charles.
Kelly worked as a mechanic for Cardiff who was a lumberman in the Pierce area. He also worked for Potlatch Forest Inc., Supak and Lineberry Logging, R.F. Coon Logging and a few others along the way. He retired from R.F. Coon Logging at the age of 70.
Kelly loved driving and looking around. Just a week ago Ken and Karen Humiston took dad on his final ride up Waha, to Winchester, down the old grade and back home to Clarkston.
Kelly didn’t spend much time on hobbies. He loved to work. He felt responsible to keep the equipment running so the company could make a profit and the men could feed their families. When on the job his nickname was “Doc” because he could diagnose what was wrong and get it repaired and back on the job in no time.
When the boys were young Kelly did take some time to teach them to hunt and fish. He taught them to work, do it right and do it quickly. His boys spent lots of time working with their dad and watching him do his magic. Kelly also loved watching NASCAR races and instilled that love into his sons. Going to the races was a big family event.
Kelly’s wife Lois, son Montie, parents and all six of his brothers, Rex, Jim, Earl, Linden, Dallas and Phil preceded him in death. He is survived by his son Kelly Joe Lineberry and wife Kari, two granddaughters Kelsy Colwell and husband Josh, Kristen Roberts and husband Nate, along with six great-grandchildren, Canyon, Brooke-Lyn, Syringa, Nicolas, Cache and Dominic.
His memorial service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Christian Faith Worship Center, 1355 Elm St., Clarkston. Interment will follow at 3 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Orofino.