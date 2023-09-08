Kelly Benton Lineberry died Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at the family home in Clarkston. He was born Oct. 26, 1938, in Carroll County, Virginia on the family farm to Coy Clifton and Allura Coltrane Lineberry.

Kelly was raised on the farm in Hebron, Va., and graduated from Woodlawn High School. Kelly had to work hard on the farm as a kid and was excited to start his adult life with a degree in diesel mechanics from Nashville Auto Diesel College.

Tags

Recommended for you