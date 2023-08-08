Kelly Jean Holly

Our beautiful Kelly passed away at her home peacefully, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, with her sisters at her side.
Kelly was born Sept. 28, 1962, in Redwood City, Calif., to Judy (Haley) and George Blimka. She graduated from Lewiston High School in 1980.
She worked as an office manager for Contempo in Clarkston, then worked for the Wessels at Tisco for many years, before working for Madden Motors where she worked until retirement in 2021.
She lived a very full adventurous life living in Clarkston, Arizona and Texas with her husband Bob. After his death she enjoyed many trips with Patsy to Mexico and her last trip to the Oregon Coast with Patsy and Curt. She was very close with her sisters and loved them dearly. Kelly’s passion was doing taxes. She looked forward to tax season every year and her clients became her friends. While Kelly had many friends, her closest were Trina, Tammy, Mary and Calleen whom she cherished. She so loved her nieces and nephews as she never had children of her own so treated them as if they were hers.
Kelly is survived by her siblings, Patsy (Curt) Nesmith, Angie Johnson, Brian Blimka, Crystal (Larry) Dunn and David Blimka, all of Clarkston; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and her beloved dog “Sissy Jo.” She is preceded in death by her spouse Bob; her parents and grandparents; stepbrother Stacy; and stepsisters, Marie and Catrina Blimka.
She will be missed by all more than words can express. She did things her way to the end, God speed Kel.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at Vineland Cemetery Gazebo in Clarkston. A celebration of life potluck will follow at the Clarkston Eagles lodge, 505 Maple St., Clarkston.