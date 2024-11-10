Kelly William Branstrom, 58, of Elko, Nev., died Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital in Elko.
Kelly had a generous and kind soul and was a good friend to so many people. Kelly never hesitated to help anyone in need. Kelly was and is much loved by family and friends. He especially loved his dogs, Bear and Sandy, and his newest addition Murphy. He also looked out for four cats residing in his home.
Kelly was born Aug. 24, 1966, in Clarkston to Joe and Lana Branstrom and grew up in Lewiston. He later moved to Elko to pursue mining. Kelly loved to spend time camping, hunting, fishing and motorcycle riding with his family and friends.
Kelly was preceded in death by his sister Sandra “Sam” Jean Branstrom. Survivors include Kelly’s sons and daughters, Caleb Branstrom, of Elko, Amanda Branstrom, of Lewiston, McKinzie Sandretto, of Elko; his stepchildren, Brian Andress, of Montana, Michelle Jones, Erin Jones and Jake Jones; his sisters, Kim Branstrom, of Elko, Dianna Miller, of Wenatchee; stepbrothers, Greg Stout, Chris Stout, Doug Stout and Randy Stout, of Lewiston; his grandchildren: Chloe Rose Knutson, of Lewiston, Khiana Miller, Damon Miller, Nathen Miller, of Elko; his nephew Joseph Branstrom, of Bellingham, Wash.; his niece Taylor Miller and his great-niece Karsyn Garcia Miller, of Wenatchee; his cousin Jesse Dinnell of Lewiston, whom Kelly considered more of a brother and best friend than just a cousin, and his wife Kenda Dinnell, of Lewiston, whom Kelly adored. Kelly was previously married to Debbie Sellers.
A memorial is being planned for the spring at Wild Horse Campground, one of Kelly’s favorite places to spend time camping and fishing.
Memorial contributions may be made in Kelly’s name to Safe Haven Wildlife Sanctuary, P.O. Box 184 Imlay, NV 89418.