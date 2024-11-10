Kelly William Branstrom, 58, of Elko, Nev., died Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital in Elko.

Kelly had a generous and kind soul and was a good friend to so many people. Kelly never hesitated to help anyone in need. Kelly was and is much loved by family and friends. He especially loved his dogs, Bear and Sandy, and his newest addition Murphy. He also looked out for four cats residing in his home.

Kelly was born Aug. 24, 1966, in Clarkston to Joe and Lana Branstrom and grew up in Lewiston. He later moved to Elko to pursue mining. Kelly loved to spend time camping, hunting, fishing and motorcycle riding with his family and friends.