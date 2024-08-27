Ken Gerber

Later he moved to the San Jose, Calif., area. He married Joy Bliss on July 6, 1978. Ken and Joy raised three children in San Jose. Ken had a long, successful career as a precision machinist in the San Jose area.

In 2018, Ken moved to Moscow to be closer to his family. He remained in Moscow until his death.

He is survived by his mother Kathryn Sue Dunn, ex-stepfather James Dunn, his children, Laci Gerber, Natalie Gerber, Kody Gerber and his wife Janine; his grandchildren Abby Gerber, Stephen Bucol, Jenna Gerber, and Aria Gerber. He also has a great-grandchild, Cash Cabral. Other surviving family members are his sisters, Janet Siegel and Karen Hoffmann; nieces and nephews Emma Sandler, Mollie Ennis, Heather Gerber, Robert Michael Gerber and Amanda Hoffmann.

Ken was predeceased in death by his father Barry Gerber, brothers David Gerber, and Michael Gerber and brother in-law Nick Bode.

We love you, Ken. You are in our hearts forever.