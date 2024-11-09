Sections
ObituariesNovember 9, 2024

Kenneth Elwayne Ailor

story image illustation
story image illustation

Kenneth Elwayne Ailor passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Pullman. He was 93. Ken was born Oct. 19, 1931, in Pullman. He is the son of Leonard and Anna Ailor and a descendant of Whitman County Pioneer Jacob Fulton Ailor who farmed in the Johnson area 120 years ago.

Ken attended Pullman schools and graduated from Pullman High School in 1950. He and nine of his classmates joined the U.S. Navy after graduation. They all went through boot camp together before getting their assignments. They stayed close for all the years after they all came home safe. They were brothers and many of Ken’s fondest memories were with those guys.

Ken returned to Pullman where he met Betty Scott. They were married May 6, 1957, and made their home in Pullman. Ken worked for Arden and Holsum before he purchased the My Office Tavern. They ran the tavern for 10 years before they retired. They traveled and enjoyed Cougar events.

Ken’s beloved Betty passed away in 2005. He enjoyed his last years when his son Keith came to live with him. Felix and Oscar. Keith passed away in 2023. Ken moved into Regency where he enjoyed the community.

He is survived by his son Kenny (Kay) Ailor; daughter Vicky (Randy) Parr; his grandchildren Jennifer (Steven) Perez, Stephanie (Cristian) Palomo, Brian Ailor and Erin Ailor; great-grandchildren Brayden, Nico, Maddy, Mason and Maya.

In addition to his wife and son; Ken was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers and two sisters.

A celebration of life will be held at 3:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Zeppoz, 780 Bishop Blvd., Pullman.

Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of the arrangements and the online guest book is available at corbeill funeralhomes.com.

