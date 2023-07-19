Kenneth Houston New, 89, of Asotin, entered into God’s kingdom at his home on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. He was born in Jefferson City, Mo., on July 4, 1934, to Robert and Dolly New.

Ken is survived by his wife, Barbara, and daughter Lori Worcester. Other survivors include grandsons Ryan Keever and Glenn Moran, great-grandson Elliot Moran and granddaughter Kinley Keever. He is also survived by sisters-in-law Yvonne Houser and Jan Nelson; and faithful, loving dog Pixie.

Tags

Recommended for you