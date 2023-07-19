Kenneth Houston New, 89, of Asotin, entered into God’s kingdom at his home on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. He was born in Jefferson City, Mo., on July 4, 1934, to Robert and Dolly New.
Ken is survived by his wife, Barbara, and daughter Lori Worcester. Other survivors include grandsons Ryan Keever and Glenn Moran, great-grandson Elliot Moran and granddaughter Kinley Keever. He is also survived by sisters-in-law Yvonne Houser and Jan Nelson; and faithful, loving dog Pixie.
Ken was preceded in death by his son Kenneth H. New Jr. and sisters Vi Weeks, Shirley Hagen and Nadine McQuown; also father and mother-in-law Bill and Gladys Graham.
After the family moved from Missouri to Washington, Ken graduated from Richland High School and entered into the U.S. Army Reserves in the Airborne Paratrooper division from 1953-1961. During that time, he met the love of his life, the woman who would stand by his side through thick and thin, Barbara.
Living in Richland for many years until retirement, Ken worked at Hanford, for Westinghouse, for many years and was involved with the start-up of the Fast Flux Test Facility reactor. After retiring in 1999, Ken and Barb bought property in Asotin, in Hells Canyon, and built a beautiful home where they lived happily until his passing.
Ken loved to hunt birds, especially turkey, and loved to fish. Ken and Barb would get out in their jet boat to fish any chance they could get. One of their best fishing spots was right in front of their house.
Ken was a member of the Lewiston Church of Christ. Funeral services were held there on Saturday, July 15. Donations can be made to the Church of Christ, 302 Southway Ave., Lewiston, ID 83501. Please sign the online Book of Memories at merchantfuneralhome.com. He will eventually be laid to rest with Barbara at Sunset Gardens, Einan’s Sunset Funeral Home, Richland.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.