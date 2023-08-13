Kenneth J. Bowey

Kenneth J. Bowey, 81, of Bovill, went to see Jesus on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Gritman Hospital in Moscow. He suffered for only three months following a stage IV lung cancer diagnosis.

He was born March 5, 1942, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, to Wallace and Patricia Bowey, and proudly obtained his U.S. citizenship in 1989 (so he could vote and not complain about who held office).