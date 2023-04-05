Kenneth Joe Weller

Kenneth “Kenny” Joe Weller passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the age of 77. Kenny was born May 12, 1945, to Harold and Myrtle Weller at Cottonwood, while the Wellers lived on a farm at Winchester.
In the fall of 1947, they moved down onto the Sunnyside Bench above Peck.
Kenneth attended grade school in Ahsahka and graduated from Orofino High School in May 1963. He attended business college at St. George, Utah, before joining the U.S. Navy as a Seabee in 1965.
He married Kay Johnson in 1966 and had one son, Kenneth Carl. They later divorced.
After leaving the service he went into logging until his retirement.
Kenny married Alexandrina “Sandy” Arnot on July, 26, 1988, in Orofino, and became the stepfather to Ed, Jennifer and Andrew Arnot. Kenny and Sandy lived in Orofino and the surrounding area until September of 2020.
Together, Kenny and Sandy continued to build K. J. Weller Logging into a successful operation until they retired from business in the late 2000s.
Kenny was honored to have been asked to sing the National Anthem at the Orofino Lumberjack Days for many years and was humbled to have been named grand marshal for the fair with his wife, Sandy.
Together, Kenny and Sandy brought a wee bit of Scotland to Orofino when they hosted the Trail Pipe and Drum Corp during the county fair for many, many years. Kenny loved his Scottish wife, Sandy, deeply, and he became more and more Scottish with each passing year.
Kenny was a proud Navy Seabee who served two combat tours of Vietnam and instilled the value of service over self to his family and loved ones. In times of need, Kenny could always be counted on to step up and do what needed to be done.
Unless he was singing, Kenny was a man of few words, but great actions, and the only thing larger than his warm smile, was his generous, loving heart.
He loved to play his harmonica while strolling through the woods, or any spare moments to relax.
He is preceded in death by his parents and son, Eddy.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy, sons Drew Arnot and Kenneth Carl Weller, daughter Jennifer Arnot, grandchildren Orien, Lloyd and Ivan Weller, and sisters Janice Pfliiger, Linda Brown and Alice Ray, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 12, at Pine Hills Funeral Chapel, 939 Michigan Ave., in Orofino,
Thanks to Wedgewood Terrace for your care and service, and Lewiston Hospice Care, from all of Kenneth’s family.