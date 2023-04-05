Kenneth Joe Weller

Kenneth “Kenny” Joe Weller passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the age of 77. Kenny was born May 12, 1945, to Harold and Myrtle Weller at Cottonwood, while the Wellers lived on a farm at Winchester.

In the fall of 1947, they moved down onto the Sunnyside Bench above Peck.

Tags

Recommended for you