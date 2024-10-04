Kenneth “Ken” Martin Nuxoll, of Sula, Mont., passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at his home away from home, the Auberge of Missoula Valley, at the age of 85. Ken was born on Dec. 12, 1938, in Greencreek on a small farm to Bernard Henry Nuxoll and Jane Irene (Jennie) Shea Nuxoll. He was the seventh of 10 children.

Ken worked on farms and in sawmills until joining the U.S. Army in 1962. He trained as a Radio Specialist and served in Korea. This is where he got the opportunity to play as a catcher on a fast pitch softball team traveling around and entertaining fellow servicemembers. Two things that Ken loved, entertaining people and baseball.

After an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army, he moved to Missoula, Mont. While working at a sawmill in Jackson Hole, Wyo., he became lifelong friends with Hank and Billie Lipsey and their family.

On Jan. 26, 1968, he married Adele Rose Arnzen from Greencreek, at St Anthony’s Church in Missoula with Fr. Kenneth Arnzen officiating and Lee and Dolly Von Bargen as the witnesses. After working for 35 years at White Pine and Sash Sawmill, he and Adele retired in 1996 to their cabin in Sula. They spent many years hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and driving around the hills of the East Fork. Ken and Adele accepted and welcomed everyone with no judgment. They had several friends and some they considered family: Gudgels, Stanhopes, Hansens, Johnsons, Polings, Smiths and Mattens, just to name a few. This “family” joined us for 40-plus years of Thanksgiving gatherings and St. Patty’s Day parties.

Ken enjoyed carpentry and woodworking. He is best known for his infamous can crushers that can be found at any campfire in the East Fork. He made all the crosses for the Sula Cemetery which were displayed during Memorial Day services. He spent many years maintaining the cemetery and most recently was a board member.