Kenneth Lawrence ‘Larry’ Pell

Kenneth Lawrence Pell, known to all as Larry, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. As were his wishes, he was at home surrounded by family.

Larry was born March 28, 1944, in Mount Holly, N.J., and spent his early childhood in various places, including Moscow and Genesee. Larry graduated from Genesee High School in 1962, and then attended college at Lewis-Clark Normal School, where he earned a provisional teaching certificate, and then went on to graduate from the University of Idaho in 1968.

Larry’s professional career was dedicated to teaching and coaching middle school students, an age group he favored throughout his career. He began his teaching in Oregon and then moved back to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley where he taught science and math at Jenifer Junior High, Sacajawea Junior High and Lincoln Middle School. In the late ’70s Larry took a hiatus from teaching and joined the business world. He went to work for Pat McCoy at North Idaho Industrial Parts and then Bruce Finch hired him to manage Taco Time in Pullman. He discovered both teaching and coaching were his true passions, so he returned to the valley and began teaching again. His summers were spent working at Twin City Foods, driving for Grand Canyon Dories, and harvesting crops for McIntosh Farms. After retiring, Larry continued to stay active by taking small jobs, including driving for both Rogers Motors and Pathologists Regional Laboratory.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Larry’s life was defined by his unwavering devotion to his family. He married Mary Smith in March of 1964, and together they raised two children, Sonia and Brad. Although the couple later divorced, Larry’s love for his children remained constant, and he always prioritized their well-being. Later, Larry married Karen Brossard, with whom he built a beautiful life and had two more children, Tara and Karla. His greatest joy was providing for his family and ensuring they were loved and cared for. Larry was a constant presence, offering his support and guidance whenever needed. He loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren, sharing hobbies, traditions and countless memories.