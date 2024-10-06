Kenneth McGlothlen, 90

The music that was Kenneth H. McGlothlen came to a harmonious and peaceful end on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, at a health facility in Clarkston, with his wife at his side.

Born Aug. 31, 1934, in Medford, Ore., to Kenneth B. and Mildred (Curtis) McGlothlen, he was the first of four siblings. Mildred, a violinist, discovered he had perfect pitch at the age of four, and enrolled him in lessons immediately, where he excelled.

After graduating from high school, he began work as a Psychiatric Technician at Napa State Mental Hospital in California, where he fell for another technician there, Nancy Dickerson.

He married Nancy in Napa on Feb. 10, 1957, a few months before he was drafted into the U.S. Army. His typing skills landed him an assignment as a clerk in Karlsruhe, Germany. Nancy joined him soon afterward.