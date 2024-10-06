Kenneth McGlothlen, 90

The music that was Kenneth H. McGlothlen came to a harmonious and peaceful end on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, at a health facility in Clarkston, with his wife at his side.
Born Aug. 31, 1934, in Medford, Ore., to Kenneth B. and Mildred (Curtis) McGlothlen, he was the first of four siblings. Mildred, a violinist, discovered he had perfect pitch at the age of four, and enrolled him in lessons immediately, where he excelled.
After graduating from high school, he began work as a Psychiatric Technician at Napa State Mental Hospital in California, where he fell for another technician there, Nancy Dickerson.
He married Nancy in Napa on Feb. 10, 1957, a few months before he was drafted into the U.S. Army. His typing skills landed him an assignment as a clerk in Karlsruhe, Germany. Nancy joined him soon afterward.
After his service ended, they returned to the U.S., eventually moving to Clarkston in 1970. He was employed at Potlatch for several years; two on-the-job accidents left him with permanent injuries and convinced him to switch careers. He completed training with the Piano Technician’s Guild, and serviced pianos around the Inland Northwest for 40 years, retiring only in his late 80s.
He joined the Washington Idaho Symphony as a violinist, and performed with them for over 35 years. He also taught violin and worked with other classical groups in the area.
Ken is survived by his wife of 67 years, Nancy, of Clarkston, and two children, Kenneth W., of Seattle, and Laura (Alan) Zander, of Lewiston.
He is also survived by two siblings, Sara McGlothlen and John (Sue) McGlothlen, one grandchild Holly (Gunnar) Cartright and three bonus grandchildren, Lisa Zander, Brian Zander and Eric (Cyleen) Zander, and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Sandy Fischer, and his grandson, Nathan Zander.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Clarkston Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2673 13th St., Clarkston. The family suggests memorials be made to the National Kidney Foundation, and of course, engaging your children in music as early as possible.