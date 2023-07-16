Kenneth Runyon

Kenny passed away at his home Monday, July 10, 2023. He was born on Jan. 30, 1952, to Donald and Annabelle Runyon in Prairie City, Ore. The family moved to Worley, Idaho, to work at the family farm. They later moved to Potlatch where Kenny’s father began working for Bennett Lumber.

Kenny graduated from Potlatch High School. Kenny worked at the Potlatch Lumber mill and then for the Latah County road district. After that he began driving chip truck for Jack Buell. Kenny finished his working life at Bennett Lumber where he drove truck and then went to work in the mill.