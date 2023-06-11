Kenneth Richard Sandquist was born May 20, 1932, and passed away peacefully Sunday, June 4, 2023. He was 91.

Ken was born in Troy, to Herman and Anna Christina “Ruth” Frisk Sandquist. He grew up on the family farm on Little Bear Ridge, attending the Yellow Rose Country School through second grade, then on to the Troy schools. After graduating from Troy High School in 1952, Ken married the love of his life, Lynda Asplund, on July 12, 1952, at the Troy Lutheran Church. Ken was drafted into the U.S. Army, completing his basic training in California. After Basic, Ken and his new bride hopped aboard a train to the east coast, living in New Jersey and Massachusetts during his enlistment. After being honorably discharged, they moved back to Troy, where Ken farmed, as well as holding a full-time job at AP Green Refractories, (aka The Brick Plant).