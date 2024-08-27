Kent Lawrence Knigge

Jan. 16, 1962 - Dec. 18, 2024

———

Kent was born to Marilyn and Lawrence Knigge in Twin Falls, on Jan. 16, 1962. The family was later joined by Kandice Knigge who completed their family. Kent grew up on the Knigge family farm in Filer, Idaho. He loved doing anything outdoors, playing whiffle ball with his little sister, riding his dirt bike, working with his 4-H steers and most of all, playing the game he loved, baseball. Baseball was in Kent’s DNA. From T-ball to pitching for the Lewis-Clark State College Warriors and then on to coaching his own four sons and countless other young players, some of Kent’s happiest moments happened on the baseball field.

Kent was a stand-out player and was recruited to play for University of Idaho’s baseball team, but as fate would have it, the UI baseball program was discontinued, and Kent was quickly offered a scholarship to play at Lewis-Clark State College for the Warriors. God was involved in that series of events because it was in a government class at LCSC in January of 1981 that Kent met his future wife, Sandra. For the next several years, Kent and Sandra dated and worked towards their Bachelor of Business Administration degrees. Kent graduated in 1985 and that summer in June, he and Sandra were married in Boise. They stayed in Lewiston for another year so Sandra could finish her degree and then moved to Coeur d’Alene for a very brief time before moving to Portland, Ore. Kent and Sandra welcomed their first-born son, Cameron Kent Knigge, in 1986 and then their second son, Tyler Chet Knigge, in 1988. Kent was so proud of his family. It was in Portland that Kent started his coaching journey with a group of 14-year-old players, he was hooked. After spending almost five years in the hustle and bustle of Portland, a yearning for the simple way of life on the farm called the family back to Filer. As Cameron and Tyler grew, he began to teach them how to play baseball and eventually when they were old enough, coached their T-ball teams. In 1992, the family welcomed twin baby boys, Kyle Joseph Knigge and Kasey Gerhardt Knigge. Life was good.

As the years flew by, Kent continued to teach his sons and so many others the fundamentals of the game by coaching Little League teams, Cal Ripken All-Star teams and then Filer High School varsity baseball. One of his crowning moments was taking the FHS team to the 3-A State Baseball tournament and clinching the title in 2005. Summers were a busy time for the Knigge family. In addition to baseball, there was 4-H and raising steers for the Twin Falls County Fair. Kent instilled a strong work ethic in his boys during those years on the farm, teaching them that hard work pays off and there is nothing you can’t do if you put your mind to it.