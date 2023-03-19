Kevin Buffington

In the wee hours of the morning on Oct. 18, 1984, Kevin Joe Buffington was born into this world with a splash at home in Cascade, Idaho. After 38 years on this earth, he was released and delivered into the peaceful loving arms of his Lord and savior on March 11, 2023. Kevin was a bright light that was almost taken from us through a serious car accident at the young age of 15. However, God still had plans for Kevin, and after 6 weeks in a coma, and 5 months in the hospital, Kevin was at home for Thanksgiving. Despite having a severe traumatic brain injury that altered the course of his life, Kevin went on to persevere and graduate from Colton High School in Colton in 2003. After high school, Kevin went on to marry Justina Buffington (Pond) in 2009 and have two children, Elijah and Noah. He was a proud father who dearly loved his boys. After Justina and Kevin married, he worked for a time at Shrader’s Truck and Auto Repair in Lewiston as a laborer and took a few classes at Lewis-Clark State College. He loved his psych class, which resonated with his questioning spirit. After a few years of marriage, Kevin and Justina divorced, and Kevin moved to Stites.

He was active in sports and loved the outdoors; he was fearless and an adventurer at heart. Kevin started skiing at Brundage Mountain at the age of 4 and was hooked. Throughout his life, you could find him on the river fishing with his dad, in the woods hunting for game, or finding a tree to fall. He loved Idaho’s lakes and rivers and could swim tirelessly; he enjoyed all water sports. He was also an avid collector. Often, you would find him along the banks of the river looking for rocks and other treasures to add to his collection. He loved the 49ers and was a dedicated sports fan throughout his life. He was no stranger to competition. He loved a good game of street hockey and excelled in sports, including baseball, basketball, wrestling, soccer and karate.

