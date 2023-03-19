Kevin Buffington

In the wee hours of the morning on Oct. 18, 1984, Kevin Joe Buffington was born into this world with a splash at home in Cascade, Idaho. After 38 years on this earth, he was released and delivered into the peaceful loving arms of his Lord and savior on March 11, 2023. Kevin was a bright light that was almost taken from us through a serious car accident at the young age of 15. However, God still had plans for Kevin, and after 6 weeks in a coma, and 5 months in the hospital, Kevin was at home for Thanksgiving. Despite having a severe traumatic brain injury that altered the course of his life, Kevin went on to persevere and graduate from Colton High School in Colton in 2003. After high school, Kevin went on to marry Justina Buffington (Pond) in 2009 and have two children, Elijah and Noah. He was a proud father who dearly loved his boys. After Justina and Kevin married, he worked for a time at Shrader’s Truck and Auto Repair in Lewiston as a laborer and took a few classes at Lewis-Clark State College. He loved his psych class, which resonated with his questioning spirit. After a few years of marriage, Kevin and Justina divorced, and Kevin moved to Stites.
He was active in sports and loved the outdoors; he was fearless and an adventurer at heart. Kevin started skiing at Brundage Mountain at the age of 4 and was hooked. Throughout his life, you could find him on the river fishing with his dad, in the woods hunting for game, or finding a tree to fall. He loved Idaho’s lakes and rivers and could swim tirelessly; he enjoyed all water sports. He was also an avid collector. Often, you would find him along the banks of the river looking for rocks and other treasures to add to his collection. He loved the 49ers and was a dedicated sports fan throughout his life. He was no stranger to competition. He loved a good game of street hockey and excelled in sports, including baseball, basketball, wrestling, soccer and karate.
People were drawn to Kevin, often remarking on his kindness and charisma. He loved to write and could spin a tale with many twists and turns. He never stopped being curious and questioning the “why” behind the elements of life. He enjoyed engaging in deep theological discussions that would challenge the root or truth of a matter. In Kevin’s later life, he would describe himself as “silent and typically reserved until he gets comfortable with the surrounding people as a matter of fact.” We will miss Kevin, but know that he is now in heaven experiencing the peace and joy he was seeking on this earth.
Kevin is survived by his children, Elijah and Noah Buffington; his father, Larry Buffington; mother, Kathy Vellegas; stepfather Tom Vellegas; stepsister, Kim (Jeff) Geurin; grandparents, Fred and Elzo O’Brien; uncles, Dave (Brenda) and Steve O’Brien; aunts Tamara (Jon) McKenzie and Jane (Mark) Sampson; nieces Mariah Silva and Alexis Vigil; and cousins Sarah (Zeb) Dimmett, Kristen (Josh) Miller, Caitlin (Michael) Kirchdorfer, Tanner O’Brien, Rebecca McKenzie, Patty (Nathan) Weeks, Sam and Morgan Weeks, Keith Buffington, Sasha Finnan, Kurt and Joe Sampson, Jody Irwin, Shelly Irwin, along with many other cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Alice Cooper; grandfather, Leslie (Bud) Buffington; great-grandparents Bud and Beulah Mink and Ray and Marie O’Brien; great-uncles Owen Mink, Leonard (Lenora) O’Brien; and uncle, Dave Buffington.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at Cascade Community Christian Church in Cascade, Idaho, at 11 a.m. March 25, 2023. A dinner will follow, allowing an opportunity for fellowship and a sharing of stories. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.