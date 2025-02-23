It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Kevin Cleveland Sr. on Sunday, Feb. 9th, 2025. Kevin was born on July, Friday the 13th, 1963, to Judy Cleveland in Lewiston. Always, from childhood through his adult years, he was loving, compassionate, caring and mischievous who was loved by everyone he met. It was said more than once that if you didn’t like Kevin there was something wrong with you, he was just that kind of guy.

As a child, Kevin lived in several places but eventually returned to Lewiston, where in 1984, he met the love of his life, Bonnie. Together, they were blessed to raise three of the most awesome children a parent could ask for: Cassandra “Punkin” Cleveland, Heather “Baby Girl” Cleveland, and Kevin “Kev” Cleveland Jr. Kevin embraced fatherhood wholeheartedly, becoming a proud Dad at the young age of 19. His greatest pride was his family. Eventually, another “son” son-in-law Mark Grogan (Heather), “daughter” daughter-in-law Nicole Cleveland-Ferris (Cassandra), and bonus daughter Jacky Smith joined the Cleveland gang.

And after what seemed like an eternity of waiting, Kevin and Bonnie were blessed with three granddaughters Kinsleigh and Kora Cleveland (Kevin), Alex Cleveland-Ferris (Cassandra and Nicole), and bonus grandson Grayson Smith (Jacky). He adored being Papa, and his granddaughters will always remember the special moments spent with him. Whether playing on the floor with them or sharing his love for the outdoors, Kevin cherished every moment with his loved ones.

In addition to his devotion to family, Kevin was passionate about the mountains, camping trips, boating, snowmobiling and coaching his children in various sports, and fondness for cutthroat cribbage games. Kevin was a great cook which he embraced out of self-preservation as Bonnie wasn’t a fan of cooking and she gladly passed over those duties to him. Cooking, for Kevin, was another way of expressing his love for his family and friends.