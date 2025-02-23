It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Kevin Cleveland Sr. on Sunday, Feb. 9th, 2025. Kevin was born on July, Friday the 13th, 1963, to Judy Cleveland in Lewiston. Always, from childhood through his adult years, he was loving, compassionate, caring and mischievous who was loved by everyone he met. It was said more than once that if you didn’t like Kevin there was something wrong with you, he was just that kind of guy.
As a child, Kevin lived in several places but eventually returned to Lewiston, where in 1984, he met the love of his life, Bonnie. Together, they were blessed to raise three of the most awesome children a parent could ask for: Cassandra “Punkin” Cleveland, Heather “Baby Girl” Cleveland, and Kevin “Kev” Cleveland Jr. Kevin embraced fatherhood wholeheartedly, becoming a proud Dad at the young age of 19. His greatest pride was his family. Eventually, another “son” son-in-law Mark Grogan (Heather), “daughter” daughter-in-law Nicole Cleveland-Ferris (Cassandra), and bonus daughter Jacky Smith joined the Cleveland gang.
And after what seemed like an eternity of waiting, Kevin and Bonnie were blessed with three granddaughters Kinsleigh and Kora Cleveland (Kevin), Alex Cleveland-Ferris (Cassandra and Nicole), and bonus grandson Grayson Smith (Jacky). He adored being Papa, and his granddaughters will always remember the special moments spent with him. Whether playing on the floor with them or sharing his love for the outdoors, Kevin cherished every moment with his loved ones.
In addition to his devotion to family, Kevin was passionate about the mountains, camping trips, boating, snowmobiling and coaching his children in various sports, and fondness for cutthroat cribbage games. Kevin was a great cook which he embraced out of self-preservation as Bonnie wasn’t a fan of cooking and she gladly passed over those duties to him. Cooking, for Kevin, was another way of expressing his love for his family and friends.
Kevin began working at the age of 13 to support his mother and siblings. It was these early experiences that shaped the man he became — a devoted family man and a man who was always willing to help others. His time working for Odom Northwest Beverages was a true reflection of his outgoing, personable nature. Kevin’s customers became lifelong friends and his dedication and loyalty were unmatched. His coworkers, many of whom he considered family, were a constant source of support, and his time with them will always be cherished.
Kevin is survived by his loving wife, children, grandchildren, and his siblings Kim Ballard, Jessica Beers, Jamille Babbit, Tracy Cleveland and Amy Gifford. He is also survived by brothers Tim Gifford (Laura), Les Cleveland Jr., and Jacob Cleveland; his “Mom,” Sandy Lunders; brother-in-law Dennis Wallace (Jeanne); sister-in-law Donna Kelly; and many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Judy Cleveland; sister Kathy Cleveland; Aunt Sue Lemm; and his grandparents, Max and Lilly Cleveland, Betty Rogers, and Kenny Dixon.
To honor Kevin, a celebration of a life well lived will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 23, at The Tap Room – Laundry Mat. This location holds a special significance as it was a place Kevin helped revitalize and where family and friends gathered for many years. It is a fitting tribute to a man who was always at the heart of those who knew and loved him.
Kevin’s memory will live on in the hearts of all who were lucky enough to know him. His kindness, humor and unwavering love for his family will never be forgotten.