May 14, 1967 — April 9, 2023
Kevin E. Loucks passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023.
He was born in Syracuse N.Y., one of three children to parents Alfred E. Loucks and Nancy Ann (Buliteri), sister Beth, and brother Eric.
The family moved to Vancouver, Wash., in August 1973, when he was 6 years old. Kevin attended all his years in the Evergreen School District. He was a standout athlete early on, starting with soccer, baseball and basketball in grade school. By high school he became a top varsity football player at Evergreen High School. He also won state awards in wrestling and excelled in powerlifting competitions, breaking many records.
Kevin earned a football scholarship and had great success at the University of Montana Western. After leaving college as a player, Kevin became very involved with coaching football. He coached everything from youth programs, high school and college, and was known for his brilliant mind for defense. Previously, Kevin was on the coaching staffs of Montana Western, Portland State University and Lewis & Clark College in Portland. He was very excited to have joined the coaching staff as the defensive coordinator of the Lewis-Clark Valley Loggers football team, which is associated with Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston. For this season, he was made head coach for the Loggers. He was having so much fun recruiting players and preparing his team for the fall. Kevin had a strong belief in his players and dedication to them and the sport of football. It was always his passion to help his players be their best on and off the field.
In addition to his coaching duties, he was a full-time diesel mechanic specializing in emmision, electronic and refrigeration systems that set him apart from most in his trade. Kevin always pursued classes to improve his skills. At times he was called upon to help diagnose issues that he had the patience and ability to solve that sometimes even the dealers could not. He was also the go-to guy for trucks in the Hells Canyon Gorge. Most recently, Kevin was employed by the Idaho Department of Transportation and filled a position specializing in computerized electronics and complex emission systems.
Kevin married the love of his life, Liz, in 2012. They loved to spend time together riding motorcycles through Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and South Dakota.
Kevin is survived by his wife Liz Loucks; his brother Eric (Lisa) Loucks, with their children Nathan, Spencer and Emma Loucks; and sister Beth (Oberg) Loucks and daughter Brianna Oberg.
Kevin’s “playbook” for life was full of love for his family, friends and football. He touched so many lives with his unique humor and intelligence and he will be missed every day. We have many wonderful memories of him that will last a lifetime. There’s no doubt that he’s still impacting others and playing ball in the sky.
A memorial service will be planned at a future date.