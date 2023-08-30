Kevin Zumwalt

Kevin R. Zumwalt, a friend to so many, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at his home on Deer Creek, near White Bird. Kevin was born April 19, 1964, to Frank and Ann Zumwalt. He joined a brother Dick, sister Maryann and brother Randy, on their Salmon River ranch, all of whom survive Kevin. Kevin also had several nieces and nephews and was especially fond of the memories he shared with Tasha, Tyler and Frankie.
Kevin had a fighting spirit and chased hard after life. He excelled at wrestling in high school, something that came natural to him, and he continued to support the Grangeville wrestling program, especially when his nephews decided to wrestle. He also liked the challenge of bull riding and gave that a whirl for a few years. Kevin loved rafting, even though he couldn’t swim a lick. He was our rafting guide for many years, loading his boat with family and friends and hitting absolutely every rapid he could. Staying in the boat was a challenge and that is just how he liked it. He loved sturgeon fishing and hooked many Big Ones along the way. He loved teasing the kids and making them tough. The Zumwalt family branding was also a must. Kevin invited all of his friends and enjoyed seeing us get battered and bruised throwing their calves. Of course, when we got older, we volunteered our kids, so they also could experience the fun. Kevin left us with wonderful memories.
However, it wasn’t easy being Kevin, as he developed a brain tumor in his twenties which chased after him the remainder of his life. He tried as hard as he could to outrun it and out work it, but it caught back up with him these past years and made his life extremely difficult. Kevin ranched his entire life. With the help of his prized dog Chevy, he continued to ranch until he literally wasn’t able to stand or walk any longer. We all admired his determination and try. When his cows were sold, a part of Kevin was lost. The Silver Dollar became his second home and friends kept him company and watched over him.
Kevin had a hard exterior, but if you were fortunate enough to break through that, a big old heart laid underneath and that is what we choose to remember Kevin for.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Silver Dollar Bar, 110 River St., White Bird.