Kiff Massey, 91, peacefully passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023, surrounded by his cattle at his ranch.
Kiff McCall Massey was born Feb. 7, 1932, to Hazel and Jack (John) Massey in Stites. Kiff was the third of five siblings; Andrew, John, Ona, Eldridge and Irene. They were raised at the family ranch on Winona Grade.
Kiff was in the National Guard and then the U.S. Army for four years; afterwards, he met the love of his life for 66 years, Cheryl. Together, they raised four boys, Kipp, Mike, Ivan and Skyler on their ranch in Kamiah.
Kiff was proudly baptized as a Jehovah’s Witness, on Oct. 14, 1958.
Kiff worked as a Quality Controller over all of the Potlatch Mills. After Potlatch closed, Kiff worked for Kamiah Mills as a Lumber Grader for the next seven years.
Always known for his generous heart, and kindness, Kiff will be missed. Kiff constantly looked for the good in other people, and always supported his family. Kiff had the hope of living on Earth, where he could continue caring for his family, his friends and animals in paradise. He was a devoted Jehovah’s Witness.
Kiff was the last surviving sibling from Jack and Hazel Massey.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kamiah EMTs in Kiff’s memory.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Pine Hill Cemetery in Kooskia. It will be officiated by Dan Julian.
Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.