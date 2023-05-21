Kim Robert Borgen passed Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at his Lewiston home after a 9-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Kim was born Aug. 13, 1963, in Moscow to Robert and Shirley Borgen. Kim was raised in Genesee and attended school there, graduating in 1981.
After graduation he attended Idaho State University in Pocatello where he earned an associate’s degree in diesel technology. Kim returned to Genesee and began farming alongside his dad and brother for the next 24 years. Kim met his wife Carla Mattoon in 1993 and they married in 1996. Kim and Carla continued to live in Genesee until moving to Lewiston in 2006.
Kim worked for DeAngelo Bros Inc., as a professional pesticide applicator and was also employed at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport for several years. Kim was employed by the USDA Nez Perce County Farm Service Agency at the time of his death. Always one to stay busy, Kim also was a licensed crop insurance agent for many years with Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance and most recent Rain and Hail.
Kim’s greatest passion was spending time with his family whom he cherished, he also enjoyed camping, picking huckleberries and home remodeling projects in his spare time. Kim and Carla were both very involved with the Lewiston High School football team during their sons high school years. Most would describe Kim as “one of the nicest guys you could ever meet” and he was well known for his cheerful and friendly disposition and his ability to fix pretty much anything. Kim was the best husband, father and papa there ever was.
He is survived by his wife, Carla, daughter Leanne Coupe (Chris), son Wyatt Borgen (Laynee), grandson Nolan and a new granddaughter due in July of 2023, brother Pat Borgen (Misti), brother and sister-in-law Brian and Jeanette Erickson and in-laws Barry and Carolyn Erickson, as well as many aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother and father Robert and Shirley Borgen, paternal grandparents Arthur and Lola Borgen and maternal grandparents Kenny and Irene Aherin.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 920 Eighth Ave., Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the “I am 149” pancreatic cancer awareness or the Lewiston High School football program. The family would also like to thank pastors Hugh Laybourn and Donna Zip. Kim, you are loved, missed and forever in our hearts.
