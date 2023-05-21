Kim Robert Borgen

Kim Robert Borgen passed Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at his Lewiston home after a 9-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Kim was born Aug. 13, 1963, in Moscow to Robert and Shirley Borgen. Kim was raised in Genesee and attended school there, graduating in 1981.

After graduation he attended Idaho State University in Pocatello where he earned an associate’s degree in diesel technology. Kim returned to Genesee and began farming alongside his dad and brother for the next 24 years. Kim met his wife Carla Mattoon in 1993 and they married in 1996. Kim and Carla continued to live in Genesee until moving to Lewiston in 2006.