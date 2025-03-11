Kipp K. Massey

On Wednesday, March 5, 2025, Kipp passed away after a long, hard battle with ALS, at his home, with his family at his side.

Kipp was born on Oct. 22, 1957, to Kiff and Cheryl Massey in Grangeville. They lived on Tahoe outside of Kooskia for six years, then moved to Kamiah, where Kipp attended school in Kamiah.

In 1983, Kipp decided to leave the Kamiah area to work in Alaska. While in Alaska he worked 30 years on the north slope in the oil field, and loved to commercial fish. During that time, Kipp lived in the Lewiston area on his time off.

In 2008, Kipp met his future wife, Becky. The two married in 2009 in Cabo, Mexico, on a beautiful beach with all of their family and close friends.

From that time on, Kipp retired from the slope and became a full-time ranch hand for Ernie at the 41 Robinson Ranch on the Salmon River near White Bird. The last 17 years, Kipp lived his dream job helping Ernie, Wade and Wyatt on the ranch. Kipp made life fun with his wild ways, energy and always made everyone laugh with his unfiltered descriptions, questions and jokes.