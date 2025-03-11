Sections
ObituariesMarch 11, 2025

Kipp K. Massey

story image illustation

On Wednesday, March 5, 2025, Kipp passed away after a long, hard battle with ALS, at his home, with his family at his side.

Kipp was born on Oct. 22, 1957, to Kiff and Cheryl Massey in Grangeville. They lived on Tahoe outside of Kooskia for six years, then moved to Kamiah, where Kipp attended school in Kamiah.

In 1983, Kipp decided to leave the Kamiah area to work in Alaska. While in Alaska he worked 30 years on the north slope in the oil field, and loved to commercial fish. During that time, Kipp lived in the Lewiston area on his time off.

In 2008, Kipp met his future wife, Becky. The two married in 2009 in Cabo, Mexico, on a beautiful beach with all of their family and close friends.

From that time on, Kipp retired from the slope and became a full-time ranch hand for Ernie at the 41 Robinson Ranch on the Salmon River near White Bird. The last 17 years, Kipp lived his dream job helping Ernie, Wade and Wyatt on the ranch. Kipp made life fun with his wild ways, energy and always made everyone laugh with his unfiltered descriptions, questions and jokes.

Kipp was a very adventurous soul. He loved the outdoors where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, jet boats, chasing cows and riding horses with Becky. He especially loved the Salmon River, where he and Becky lived; there he cultivated a beautiful beach which he loved to share with family and friends.

Kipp is survived by his loving wife Becky, mother Cheryl Massey, brothers Ivan and Skyler, sons Donny (Erin) Massey, Tyler (Katie) Rupp, Wyatt (Niki) Greig, Wade (Dana) Greig, daughter Angela (Ben) Forsman, 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, as well as his furbabies Sam and Auzzie.

Kipp was preceded in death by brother Mike Massey, nephew Lee Massey, niece Amy Massey, father Kiff Massey, grandparents Hazel and Jack Massey, and Gertrude and Ashby Smith.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations sent to ALS Association in Kipp’s name or donate to Animal Rescue Foundation in Grangeville.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 14 at the Grangeville Elks Lodge, 111 S. Meadow St., Grangeville.

