Klea Chrystal Copeland

Klea Chrystal (Crane) Copeland passed away at Sacred Heart Hospital on Saturday, June 17, 2023, after a brief illness. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma, sister, auntie, cousin and friend to many.
Klea was born to Earl and Helen (Chrystal) Crane on Feb. 23, 1936, in Potlatch. Klea grew up in the small logging town of Bovill. It was an idyllic town to grow up in surrounded by relatives and friends and lots of outdoor activities. Her parents owned the Bovill grocery store where Klea and her younger sister Doris Ann worked in the summers.
Klea graduated from Deary High School in 1953 and attended the University of Idaho. Klea was a member of the Alpha Phi Sorority. She had many lifelong friends from her time in the Phi House. At UI, Klea met the love of her life, the cute baseball player Ray Copeland from Lewiston, and the two were married for 62 years. (Ray passed in 2020.)
Upon graduation, Klea and Ray settled in Spokane, then in 1968 moved to Chattaroy, Wash., to raise their four children. Ray worked for Old National Bank and Klea was the secretary at Riverside High School for many years before becoming secretary to the superintendent. Many students fondly remember “Mrs. C.” for her kind and loving heart and ask after her often. Klea’s children were involved in many school activities and she tried her very best to never miss one.
In 1983, Ray and Klea relocated to the Boise area for Ray’s job change. They joined the Plantation Golf Club where Klea was an active member of the Women’s League. They made many wonderful friends during their time there. In 1994, Ray retired and they adopted the RV lifestyle for over 20 years. They became snowbirds and began spending their winters in Casa Grande, Ariz., where they enjoyed many friends and various fun activities, especially golf, bridge and line-dancing. They summered in the Northwest and greatly enjoyed the annual family camping reunion on the St. Joe River where mom and dad were the matriarch and patriarch of our clan. Mom was the annual cribbage tourney champ several times; her nickname was “Card Shark Klea!”
Mom was an avid sports fan and loved watching golf, baseball and NCAA basketball, especially the Gonzaga Bulldogs. “Go ZAGS!”
Klea is survived by her four children Debbie (Steve) Wilkins, Pamela Copeland, Greg (Leslie) Copeland, Alan (Teresa) Copeland and her grandchildren Kelly (Josh) Merrick, Corey Copeland, Garrett Wilkins, Scott Wilkins, Kacie (Jacob) Pacheco, and great-granddaughters Ariana Merrick and Mila Pacheco.
Klea is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved, and her wonderful sister and brother-in-law Doris and Lynn Tower. Mom was truly the matriarch of our family; a role she relished.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at First Presbyterian Church, Spokane. A reception will follow.
Cremation has taken place by Pacific Northwest Cremation Services. Online memorials for Klea are available at PNWCremation.com. Inurnment will be at the Washington State Veteran’s Cemetery in Medical Lake, Wash., next to her husband Ray Copeland, a veteran.
