Klea Chrystal Copeland

Klea Chrystal (Crane) Copeland passed away at Sacred Heart Hospital on Saturday, June 17, 2023, after a brief illness. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma, sister, auntie, cousin and friend to many.

Klea was born to Earl and Helen (Chrystal) Crane on Feb. 23, 1936, in Potlatch. Klea grew up in the small logging town of Bovill. It was an idyllic town to grow up in surrounded by relatives and friends and lots of outdoor activities. Her parents owned the Bovill grocery store where Klea and her younger sister Doris Ann worked in the summers.

