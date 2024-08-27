Sections
ObituariesNovember 7, 2024

Kraig Dee Stevenson

story image illustation

Kraig Dee Stevenson passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. Kraig and his twin brother Kevin were born on Oct. 7, 1952, in Logan, Utah, to Kenneth and Barbara Stevenson.

Kraig retired from Clearwater Paper in 2014 where he worked for 37 years. He also volunteered with the Asotin City Fire Department. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and passing on his knowledge of all things mechanical. When he wasn’t spending time with his family, you would find Kraig in his garage or shop tinkering with cars. He was an avid tool and Hot Wheels collector. Kraig was a beloved father, husband, grandfather and friend. He will be dearly missed.

He was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints faith all his life. Kraig was a Cub Scout leader, Boy Scout leader, and later became a Boys Activity Day leader.

Kraig is survived by his wife Joanne Stevenson; son Jason Stevenson; son and daughter-in-law Josh and Ellery Stevenson; daughter and son-in-law Whitney and Jason Krueger; grandchildren Taj Stevenson, Jayslin Shrader, Shane Butts, Caden Stevenson, Dade Butts, Elsie Stevenson, Jack Jack Stevenson and Zane Stevenson; siblings Wayne, David, Linda, Kevin and Brian. He is preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Barbara, and his daughter Courtney Stevenson.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1123 16th Ave., Clarkston, with burial to follow at Vineland Cemetery.

