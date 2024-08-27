Kraig Dee Stevenson passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. Kraig and his twin brother Kevin were born on Oct. 7, 1952, in Logan, Utah, to Kenneth and Barbara Stevenson.

Kraig retired from Clearwater Paper in 2014 where he worked for 37 years. He also volunteered with the Asotin City Fire Department. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and passing on his knowledge of all things mechanical. When he wasn’t spending time with his family, you would find Kraig in his garage or shop tinkering with cars. He was an avid tool and Hot Wheels collector. Kraig was a beloved father, husband, grandfather and friend. He will be dearly missed.