Kurt William Wolbing passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Kurt was born Sept. 3, 1941, to Herman Fredrick Wolbing and Doris Dittmer Wolbing in Lewiston. Kurt was born fourth in the line of five children.

Joy Claire Pound Wolbing passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at the VA Home in Lewiston. Joy was born to Robert Clair Pound and Gladys Rudolph Pound on May 8, 1943, in Raymond, Wash. Joy was the oldest of three children.