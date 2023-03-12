Kurt William Wolbing passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Kurt was born Sept. 3, 1941, to Herman Fredrick Wolbing and Doris Dittmer Wolbing in Lewiston. Kurt was born fourth in the line of five children.
Joy Claire Pound Wolbing passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at the VA Home in Lewiston. Joy was born to Robert Clair Pound and Gladys Rudolph Pound on May 8, 1943, in Raymond, Wash. Joy was the oldest of three children.
Kurt spent all of his early years in Clarkston and attended school in the Clarkston School District.
Joy spent her early years in Raymond, Grangeville, Clarkston and Lewiston. Joy began her schooling in Grangeville before moving to Lewiston in 1955. Joy graduated from Lewiston High School in 1961.
Kurt went to work for the Potlatch Corporation (Clearwater Paper). Kurt worked there for 42 years, excluding the years 1966-68 when he was drafted to serve in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. (Thank you Kurt for your service to our country.) Kurt retired from Clearwater Paper in 2002. While working at Clearwater Paper, Kurt made many lifelong friendships. Kurt was known for his teasing of co-workers and his pranks. Kurt always had a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eye.
After graduating from high school, Joy spent a year in beauty school. Joy began her career in banking as a teller for First Interstate Bank. Joy worked herself up through the ranks, ending her career as the downtown branch manager for First Interstate Bank in Lewiston. In 1994, after 26 years with First Interstate Bank, Joy took early retirement when First Interstate sold to Wells Fargo. Joy worked for a short time as a grant writer. In 1996, Joy went to work for the Lewiston School District in the personnel department. Joy retired in 2004 after eight years with the district.
On July 21, 1961, Kurt married the love of his life, Joy Pound, at the Lewiston Methodist Church. During their marriage they maintained a very active life. They were always ready to embrace the next adventure. Both liked to ride snowmobiles, motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles. They enjoyed boating and water skiing before finally graduating to a jet boat for more serious fishing and longer excursions up into the canyon. Another big part of their life was spent at the Pound family cabins. They spent time there mining, snowmobiling, riding motorcycles and ATVs, fishing, deer and elk hunting, grouse hunting, playing and relaxing with family and friends. Kurt enjoyed trap shooting with the Colton Gun Club and attending shoots throughout the Northwest. Kurt had many prizes to show for his shooting.
Joy enjoyed scrapbooking, reading, walking and exercise group, and working weekly as a Pink Lady at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Joy and Kurt both volunteered for Valley Meals on Wheels. Joy and Kurt traveled extensively. They traveled all over the Northwest and to many parts in the United States. They enjoyed trips to several places in Europe, Mexico, Panama and Hawaii. They also enjoyed several Alaskan cruises. They spent two winters in Arizona enjoying the warm weather but once Kurt became active in the Colton Gun Club they stayed home for the winter.
Kurt was an active member in the Masonic Lodge Nez Perce Number 10, serving as Worshipful Master in 1972. Kurt was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Joy belonged to Eastern Star and Retired Educators in North Central Idaho, and was a weekly volunteer (Pink Lady) at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Joy and Kurt both belonged to the Moose Lodge and attended Orchards Methodist Church.
Kurt is survived by two sisters, Marilynn Deuel White and Carol (Gary) Overman, both from the Spokane Valley. Kurt was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Molly Duran, of Omaha, Neb.; and a brother, Robert Wolbing, of Clarkston.
Joy is survived by a sister, Bonny (George) Martin, of Battleground, Wash., and a brother, Vern (Kathy) Pound, of Boise. Joy was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband Kurt.
Our family takes comfort in the fact that Joy and Kurt passed away so close together. When we think of Kurt and Joy we think of them always together like two peas in a pod. It seems fitting they passed away a bit over 34 hours apart.
Memorials may be made in honor of Joy and Kurt to the Masonic Lodge Building Fund, 855 Main St., Lewiston, Idaho 83501.
Malcom’s Brower Wann Funeral Home, of Lewiston, is in charge of arrangements. A joint memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at Malcom’s Brower Wann Funeral Home in Lewiston.