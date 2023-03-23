Lanny Lee Watkins had his final curtain call on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, due to Parkinson’s Disease and Pancreatic Cancer. He was at home, surrounded by his family and beloved dog, Rudy.
He was born Sept. 28, 1941, in Orofino, to Robert Watkins and Marjorie Bolon, later moving to Lewiston. While attending Lewiston High School, Lanny was a passionate athlete who loved football, swimming and track, graduating in 1959. He often enjoyed recalling stories from his time as a star athlete.
From 1959 to 1962, he served his country in the U.S. Navy, stationed at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on the USS Kearsarge.
After returning home to Lewiston, in 1963, he married the love of his life Gwendolyn Gaye Jones and began a family that would grow to five daughters.
Lanny studied education and theatre arts at Lewis-Clark State College, graduating with a Bachelor’s degree. During those years, he worked at the Potlatch Mill and drove pea trucks in summers to support his growing family.
In 1971, the Watkins family relocated to Southern California where Lanny expanded his love of the arts in the theatre department of Cal State University, earning a Master’s degree. He also loved teaching, and for the following four decades, in Alhambra and Lewiston, he taught theatre and stagecraft and directed hundreds of students in high school plays and children’s theatre productions, as well as contributing his talents to gifted children’s programs. Teaching old-school values and to be “good people,” he made a huge impact on the lives of these students, one of whom said, “He gave misfits a home.”
Lanny and wife Gwen returned to Lewiston with the intention to retire, but Lanny decided to return to his old stomping ground at Lewiston High School, managing its auditorium.
Lanny and Gwen created and nurtured a big, beautiful family. He leaves behind wife Gwen; daughters Carrie Schrock, Cindy Cox-Neisler (Talvi), Kris Hunter (James), Tarina Taylor, Teresa Jaynes, 17 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; brothers Mike Watkins, Rick Watkins, John Watkins, and Sam Beck (Martie); sisters Diane Smith (Larry) and Trudy Smay; sister-in-law Connie Murphy; brother-in-law Andrew Caldwell; sister-in-law Sue Beck; and brother-in-law Dave Bliss.
Lanny is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Jess Watkins, Marjorie and Roy Beck, brother Randy Beck, sister Paulette Bliss, sister Pam Watkins, and grandson Zachary Lee Taylor.
Friends and family will gather from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Clarkston Event Center, 841 Sixth St., Clarkston, for a celebration of Lanny’s life.