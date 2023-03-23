Lanny Lee Watkins had his final curtain call on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, due to Parkinson’s Disease and Pancreatic Cancer. He was at home, surrounded by his family and beloved dog, Rudy.

He was born Sept. 28, 1941, in Orofino, to Robert Watkins and Marjorie Bolon, later moving to Lewiston. While attending Lewiston High School, Lanny was a passionate athlete who loved football, swimming and track, graduating in 1959. He often enjoyed recalling stories from his time as a star athlete.