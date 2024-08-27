Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
ObituariesJanuary 23, 2025

LaNora L. Mc Fall

story image illustation

LaNora L. Mc Fall, 55, of Clarkston, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at the Pullman Care Center.

LaNora was the second child of Fred and Karen Mc Fall, born Nov. 17, 1969, in Richland.

Fred, Karen, LeRoy and LaNora moved to Lewiston in 1971. LaNora attended McGhee, Jenifer and Lewiston High School. Graduating in 1988. She enlisted in the U.S. Army, upon her release she met and married Jerry Johnson, they were divorced and she met Troy Munstermann, they were married and they had a son Levi. During this time she attended Lewis-Clark State College, as a geology major. Troy and her later divorced. She then met George Besaw and they had a son Joseph. They divorced also.

She held many jobs in her life time, the last being her favorite. She had her own cleaning service and she thoroughly loved it.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

LaNora is survived by her two sons Levi and Joseph, her mother Karen White, her uncle Grant and aunt Marina White and many cousins.

LaNora was preceded in death by her brothers LeRoy and Torrie, her father, Fred Mc Fall, grandfather, LeRoy White, her aunt Jean Gizinski, her grandfather and grandmother, Charles and Mary Mc Fall.

“Nory No No” as she was called, has been cremated.

A celebration of life will take place in May.

RIP Daughter.

Related
ObituariesJan. 23
Joanne O’Brien
ObituariesJan. 23
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesJan. 23
Deaths
ObituariesJan. 23
Jeanne Leachman, 92
Related
Willis R. Smith
ObituariesJan. 23
Willis R. Smith
Anna Irene Thol
ObituariesJan. 23
Anna Irene Thol
Harvey Tarleton Echols
ObituariesJan. 23
Harvey Tarleton Echols
Queenie Leinweber
ObituariesJan. 22
Queenie Leinweber
Virginia Patterson, 95, of Orofino
ObituariesJan. 22
Virginia Patterson, 95, of Orofino
Eldon Boyce Fogleman
ObituariesJan. 21
Eldon Boyce Fogleman
Joe L. Hazelbaker
ObituariesJan. 21
Joe L. Hazelbaker
Holly Hebbard
ObituariesJan. 19
Holly Hebbard
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy