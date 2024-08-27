LaNora L. Mc Fall, 55, of Clarkston, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at the Pullman Care Center.

LaNora was the second child of Fred and Karen Mc Fall, born Nov. 17, 1969, in Richland.

Fred, Karen, LeRoy and LaNora moved to Lewiston in 1971. LaNora attended McGhee, Jenifer and Lewiston High School. Graduating in 1988. She enlisted in the U.S. Army, upon her release she met and married Jerry Johnson, they were divorced and she met Troy Munstermann, they were married and they had a son Levi. During this time she attended Lewis-Clark State College, as a geology major. Troy and her later divorced. She then met George Besaw and they had a son Joseph. They divorced also.

She held many jobs in her life time, the last being her favorite. She had her own cleaning service and she thoroughly loved it.