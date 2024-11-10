Larry Alan (Hargett) Waybright was dispatched Friday, July 19, 2024, at the age of 72, He died peacefully at his home of pancreatic cancer.
My big brother was born Dec. 30, 1951, in Lewiston, to Betty and Leonard Waybright. At the age of 10 he and Paul were adopted by our Dad, Elmer Logan Hargett. From an early age Larry’s intelligence and thirst for knowledge was evident. Larry greatly enjoyed Sci-Fi, anime, and Rick and Morty and was an avid reader. However, his passion for fish surpassed all.
Throughout his life Larry raised many exotic varieties of tropical fish. This passion, and our brother Paul’s obsession with reptiles and other pets, led our parents to open another business, “Aquarium Centre.” We were all proud of our pet store and our whole family worked there. It was known for its high quality and was said to be the top pet store in the state, surpassing all other local shops at the time.
Larry’s passion for fish wasn’t contained to an aquarium; he also loved the challenges of fly fishing. He tied his own flies as well as building numerous fly rods. Most of his travels centered around the streams and lakes of the Pacific Northwest.
Larry and Paul both moved to the Seattle area, where Larry worked for King County and several other companies in the construction inspection field.
It was in Seattle that he married his longtime girlfriend and partner in crime, Julaine Chapman, of Culdesac, in 1980. They had their first child Diana Kay Hargett, who died shortly after birth; this devastated our family. Larry never fully recovered from this loss. With great deliberation Larry and Julaine decided to have another child, a daughter, Joan. This union ended in divorce, and as a result Larry struggled for many years emotionally and financially. He and Paul eventually moved back to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley settling in Clarkston.
Larry and I had been estranged for many years. After the passing of our mother, we reconciled. Though we had totally opposite opinions and beliefs in many areas, we managed to find common ground. Though it had been several years, we were brothers again, and thoroughly enjoyed doing brother stuff together, until I lost him again.
Growing up with an 11-year age gap between us meant many arguments over TV time, often me winning by watching Gilligan’s Island rather than Star Trek. I never felt anything but brotherly love from my big brothers despite the vast age difference. In our times together we reminisced and laughed over multiple situations in our childhood, also shedding tears at times.
Chuck (Viginia) Browne and Ron Thompson were two of Larry’s lifelong friends. Larry and Chuck’s friendship lasted 60 years and they enjoyed their weekly visits all the way to the end. Ron and Larry were friends for almost as long and connected with a common passion for all things fish. He also enjoyed spending time with his friend Dr. Steven Kronholm. Even though his circle was small, and his activities were limited due to his health, Larry was content with life.
After his diagnosis of pancreatic cancer and talking with Dr. Midence he weighed all his options but ultimately chose quality over quantity of time. I would like to express my thanks to all who cared for my big brother; you all made his passing much better knowing he had family looking after him. Family is all who cared for Larry; doctors, nurses, hospice and the wonderful ladies that sat with him in his final days.
Larry’s mother Betty Middlemist; father Leanord Waybright; dad Elemer Hargett; brothers Tommy Lee Waybright and Paul Hargett; and infant daughter Diana Kay Hargett preceded him in death.
He is survived by his brother Jon Hargett of Lewiston; daughter Joan (Curtis) Gould of Utah; two granddaughters; and five nieces.
The memorial will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Emanuel Baptist Church, 2200 11th Ave., Lewiston, with a reception following in the fellowship hall. The service will be a casual affair; we request that guests wear your favorite Sci-Fi, Rick and Morty, or anime attire in Larry’s honor.