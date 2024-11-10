Larry Alan (Hargett) Waybright was dispatched Friday, July 19, 2024, at the age of 72, He died peacefully at his home of pancreatic cancer.

My big brother was born Dec. 30, 1951, in Lewiston, to Betty and Leonard Waybright. At the age of 10 he and Paul were adopted by our Dad, Elmer Logan Hargett. From an early age Larry’s intelligence and thirst for knowledge was evident. Larry greatly enjoyed Sci-Fi, anime, and Rick and Morty and was an avid reader. However, his passion for fish surpassed all.

Throughout his life Larry raised many exotic varieties of tropical fish. This passion, and our brother Paul’s obsession with reptiles and other pets, led our parents to open another business, “Aquarium Centre.” We were all proud of our pet store and our whole family worked there. It was known for its high quality and was said to be the top pet store in the state, surpassing all other local shops at the time.

Larry’s passion for fish wasn’t contained to an aquarium; he also loved the challenges of fly fishing. He tied his own flies as well as building numerous fly rods. Most of his travels centered around the streams and lakes of the Pacific Northwest.

Larry and Paul both moved to the Seattle area, where Larry worked for King County and several other companies in the construction inspection field.

It was in Seattle that he married his longtime girlfriend and partner in crime, Julaine Chapman, of Culdesac, in 1980. They had their first child Diana Kay Hargett, who died shortly after birth; this devastated our family. Larry never fully recovered from this loss. With great deliberation Larry and Julaine decided to have another child, a daughter, Joan. This union ended in divorce, and as a result Larry struggled for many years emotionally and financially. He and Paul eventually moved back to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley settling in Clarkston.