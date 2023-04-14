Larry Allen Chamberlain, 68, of Troy, went to meet with God on Friday, April 7, 2023. He was born on July 2, 1954, in San Antonio, Texas, to Jack and Ivadell Green Chamberlain.

Later, his family moved to Moscow and he attended Moscow High School, graduating in 1972. Following graduation, he stepped into the beer distribution business where he started with Northwest Distributors. Larry then went on to own and operate Moscow RV Center, on Logan Street, with his brother Tim.

